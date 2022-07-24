Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Equipment Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth During 2022-2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

MAP flow wrapper stands for Modified Atmosphere Packaging Equipment, used for industrial packaging. Target market of these system’s manufacturers consists of food industries involved in packaged food items like wafers, processed meat, fish, pasta or cheese who want a packaging method that can ensure a longer shelf life. Packaging food industry, growing at a CAGR of around 5%, is expected to drive the market for MAP flow wrappers as well.

Key Segments

By Operation Fully Automatic Semi-Automatic Manual

By End-Use Packaged food industry Bakery Industry Other

By Input: Horizontal Flow Wrap Vertical Flow Wrap (Fill and Seal)

By Speed Flow High-speed flow wrapping Medium speed flow wrapping Low-speed flow wrapping

By Region · North America US & Canada · Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America · Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and the Rest of Europe · East Asia China, Japan, South Korea · South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Rest of South Asia · Oceania Australia and New Zealand · Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of MAP Flow Wrappers?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of MAP Flow Wrappers include

Tetra Laval

Fuji Machinery

Adelphi Group

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

West Rock

Bosch Packaging Machinery

Aetna Group, Coesia Group

Marchesini Group.

Manufacturers are continuously putting their efforts into minimizing the manual inputs and maximizing the automated processes. The same will constitute the increase in volumes of fully automated systems that require minimal human intervention. Also, the inclusion of sensors and indicating alarms in these systems would make it more reliable for the user which attracts the manufacturer’s prime focus.

What insights does the MAP Flow Wrappers Market report provide to the readers?

MAP Flow Wrappers Market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each MAP Flow Wrappers Market player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of MAP Flow Wrappers Market in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global MAP Flow Wrappers Market.

