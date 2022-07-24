Eugenol Market Key Players to Witness Huge Revenue Growth Between 2021-2031

The global eugenol market is estimated at USD 549 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,012 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032.

A study of the competitive landscape of the global Eugenol Market has been provided, including insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and SWOT analysis.

The report discusses the various important aspects of the Eugenol market, including market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, and economic forecast.

Key companies in the Eugenol Market include:

Van Aroma

Nile Chemicals

Sigma-Aldrich

Nusaroma Indonesia Essential Oil

Berjé

CV. Indaroma

Extrasynthese

Penta Manufacturing Company

Vigon International

Boc Sciences.

Other Key Players

Fact.MR analysts are analyzing the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals.

By Source Type : Cloves Cinnamon Nutmeg Basil Other Source Types

By End-Use : Food Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Personal Care Other End Use Industry

By Application : Base Ingredient Stabilizers & Antioxidants Antiseptic & Anaesthetic Perfumeries, Flavorings, Essential Oils Other Applications



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

