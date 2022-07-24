Demand For Surface Cleaning And Disinfection Products Will Grow At A Steady CAGR Of Nearly 5% | Fact.MR Forecasts

This revised analysis of the surface cleaning products market by Fact.MR estimates that the demand for surface cleaning and disinfection products will grow at a steady CAGR of nearly 5% over the next decade . With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cleaning supplies market has taken on great importance.

The major players covered in Surface Cleaning Products Market research report are:

Dainippon Chochugiku

Davour

Church & Dwight

steel wool

Unilever

Reckitt Benckiser

Segmentation of Surface Cleaning Products Industry Research

By product type liquid surface cleaning products powder surface cleaning products and surface cleaning wipes etc

by sales channel Sales of surface cleaning products through modern trade Selling surface cleaning products through grocery Sales of surface cleaning products through convenience stores Selling surface cleaning products through e-commerce Other retail formats

By packaging type Bottle packaging for surface cleaning products Pouch Packaging for Surface Cleaning Products surface cleaning product spray etc



Sales of the surface cleaning products market in the United States will grow at a steady rate, driven by growing consumer confidence and a recovery in the economy.

Europe’s surface cleaning products demand forecast remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth.

For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=922175

