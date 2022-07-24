Sales of Natural Argan Oil are Expected to Hold Nearly 3/4th Revenue Share | Fact.MR Forecasts

Argan Oil Market By Form (Absolute, Concentrate, Blends), By Grade (Culinary Grade, Cosmetic Grade), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Packaging Format, By Application, By Region – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The global argan oil market is expected to surge at a CAGR of around 7% by value over the 2021 to 2031 assessment period. Cosmetic grade argan oil will hold bulk of the market share at around 80% through 2031.

14 Key Projections for the Global Argan Oil Market
  1. By form type, absolute argan oil is estimated to remain preferred in the global market. Revenues from sales of absolute argan oil are anticipated to account for more than one-third market share throughout the forecast period.
  2. Argan oil blends are projected to remain the second most lucrative form of argan oil. Sales of argan oil blends and absolute argan oil are expected to exhibit a parallel expansion at similar CAGRs through 2022.
  3. Natural argan oil will remain sought-after in the market among consumers. Sales of natural argan oil are expected to hold nearly three-fourth revenue share of the market during the forecast period.
  4. Demand for organic argan oil is expected to remain comparatively lower than that for natural argan oil during 2017 to 2022.
  5. Argan oil are expected to witness the largest application in food & beverages, with sales expected to reach nearly US$ 1,600 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.
  6. Aromatherapy will remain the second largest application of argan oil.
  7. Argan oil sales for application in fragrances will continue to exhibit a sluggish expansion through 2022.
  8. Europe will remain dominant in the global market for argan oil, with sales projected to register the fastest expansion through 2022.
  9. North America is estimated to remain the second most lucrative market for argan oil.
  10. The argan oil market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) will register a sluggish growth throughout the forecast period.
  11. The market for argan oil in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to exhibit a moderate growth through 2022.
  12. Argan oil sales in online distribution channel are expected to register the fastest expansion through 2022.
  13. Argan oil sales in specialty stores are anticipated to reflect the lowest CAGR during 2017 to 2022. However, specialty stores are projected to remain the second most lucrative distribution channel for argan oil.
  14. Modern trade is anticipated to remain dominant distribution channel in the global argan oil market.

Key Market Segments

  • Form
    • Absolute
    • Concentrate
    • Blends
  • Grade
    • Culinary Grade
    • Cosmetic Grade
  • Nature
    • Organic
    • Conventional
  • Packaging Format
    • Bulk (B2B) Packaging
    • B2C Packaging Format
  • Application
    • Cosmetic Products
    • Edible Products
  • Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

  • How will the global Argan Oil Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
  • Which segment will drive the global Argan Oil Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
  • How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
  • What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Argan Oil Market?
  • How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Prominent Leaders

  • Plant Therapy Essential Oils
  • Young Living Essential Oils LC
  • Green Fields Oil Factory
  • Aromaaz International
  • Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils
  • IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co. Inc.
  • Biolandes
  • Greenleaf Extractions Pvt Ltd.
  • The Lebermuth Company
  • Synthite Industries Ltd.
  • Bio Extracts (Pvt) Ltd.
  • Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co.
  • Aksuvital
  • doTerra
  • Natures Natural India 

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

The Argan Oil Market report answers the following queries:

  1. What is the largest share held by key players in the market?
  2. What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Argan Oil Market?
  3. Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?
  4. What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period?
  5. What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?

