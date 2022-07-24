Sales of Natural Argan Oil are Expected to Hold Nearly 3/4th Revenue Share | Fact.MR Forecasts

The global argan oil market is expected to surge at a CAGR of around 7% by value over the 2021 to 2031 assessment period. Cosmetic grade argan oil will hold bulk of the market share at around 80% through 2031.

14 Key Projections for the Global Argan Oil Market

By form type, absolute argan oil is estimated to remain preferred in the global market. Revenues from sales of absolute argan oil are anticipated to account for more than one-third market share throughout the forecast period. Argan oil blends are projected to remain the second most lucrative form of argan oil. Sales of argan oil blends and absolute argan oil are expected to exhibit a parallel expansion at similar CAGRs through 2022. Natural argan oil will remain sought-after in the market among consumers. Sales of natural argan oil are expected to hold nearly three-fourth revenue share of the market during the forecast period. Demand for organic argan oil is expected to remain comparatively lower than that for natural argan oil during 2017 to 2022. Argan oil are expected to witness the largest application in food & beverages, with sales expected to reach nearly US$ 1,600 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. Aromatherapy will remain the second largest application of argan oil. Argan oil sales for application in fragrances will continue to exhibit a sluggish expansion through 2022. Europe will remain dominant in the global market for argan oil, with sales projected to register the fastest expansion through 2022. North America is estimated to remain the second most lucrative market for argan oil. The argan oil market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) will register a sluggish growth throughout the forecast period. The market for argan oil in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to exhibit a moderate growth through 2022. Argan oil sales in online distribution channel are expected to register the fastest expansion through 2022. Argan oil sales in specialty stores are anticipated to reflect the lowest CAGR during 2017 to 2022. However, specialty stores are projected to remain the second most lucrative distribution channel for argan oil. Modern trade is anticipated to remain dominant distribution channel in the global argan oil market.

Key Market Segments

Form Absolute Concentrate Blends

Grade Culinary Grade Cosmetic Grade

Nature Organic Conventional

Packaging Format Bulk (B2B) Packaging B2C Packaging Format

Application Cosmetic Products Edible Products

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Argan Oil Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Argan Oil Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Argan Oil Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Prominent Leaders



Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils LC

Green Fields Oil Factory

Aromaaz International

Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils

IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co. Inc.

Biolandes

Greenleaf Extractions Pvt Ltd.

The Lebermuth Company

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Bio Extracts (Pvt) Ltd.

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co.

Aksuvital

doTerra

Natures Natural India

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Argan Oil Market report answers the following queries:

What is the largest share held by key players in the market? What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Argan Oil Market? Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2021 to 2031? What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period? What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?

