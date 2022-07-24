Demand For Anesthesia Monitors Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 5% During 2021 To 2031| Fact.MR Study

Anesthesia Machines Market Size, Share Analysis by Form (Portable, Standalone Anesthesia Machines), by Product (Anesthesia Ventilators, Anesthesia Monitors, Anesthesia Delivery Machines), by Subject, by Clinical Indication, Region – Global Forecast to 2031

The global anesthesia machines market reached a valuation of around US$ 11 Bn in 2020, which amounts to around 11% share of the overall surgical devices market. Sales of anesthesia machines are slated to rise at a CAGR of 6% to top US$ 20 Bn by 2031. Demand for anesthesia monitors is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Anesthesia Machines market survey report:

  • DRE Medical
  • Spacelabs Healthcare
  • Dragerwerk AG
  • Midmark Corporation
  • Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.
  • Heyer Medical AG
  • Dameca A/S
  • Infinium Medical Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V
  • General Electric Company

Key Segments Covered in Anesthesia Machines Industry Research

  • Form

    • Portable Anesthesia Machines
    • Standalone Anesthesia Machines

  • Product Type

    • Continuous Anesthesia Machines
    • Intermittent Anesthesia Machines
    • Modern Anesthesia Machines
    • Anesthesia Ventilators
    • Anesthesia Monitors
    • Anesthesia Delivery Machines
    • Anesthesia Workstations
    • Others
      • Anesthesia Portable Delivery Machines
      • Anesthesia Standalone Delivery Machines
      • Boyles Anesthesia Machine
      • Computer Controlled Anesthesia
      • Patient Monitoring Devices
      • Anesthetic Machinery
      • Anesthesia Information Management System (AIMS)

  • Subject

    • Human Anesthesia Machines
    • Veterinary Anesthesia Machines

  • Anesthesia Disposables and Accessories

    • Anesthesia Masks
    • Anesthesia Circuits
    • Endotracheal Tubes (ETTs)
    • Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs)

  • Clinical Indications

    • Use of Anesthesia Machines in Nervous System Surgeries
    • Use of Anesthesia Machines in ENT System Surgeries
    • Use of Anesthesia Machines in Respiratory System Surgeries
    • Use of Anesthesia Machines in Cardiovascular System Surgeries
    • Use of Anesthesia Machines in Digestive System Surgeries
    • Use of Anesthesia Machines in Urinary System Surgeries
    • Use of Anesthesia Machines in Musculoskeletal System Surgeries
    • Use of Anesthesia Machines in Skin System Surgeries

  • End User

    • Use of Anesthesia Machines in Hospitals
    • Use of Anesthesia Machines in Specialty Clinics
    • Use of Anesthesia Machines in Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    • Use of Anesthesia Machines in Point Of Care

