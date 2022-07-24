Demand For Anesthesia Monitors Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 5% During 2021 To 2031| Fact.MR Study

The global anesthesia machines market reached a valuation of around US$ 11 Bn in 2020, which amounts to around 11% share of the overall surgical devices market. Sales of anesthesia machines are slated to rise at a CAGR of 6% to top US$ 20 Bn by 2031. Demand for anesthesia monitors is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Anesthesia Machines market survey report:

DRE Medical

Spacelabs Healthcare

Dragerwerk AG

Midmark Corporation

Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

Heyer Medical AG

Dameca A/S

Infinium Medical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

General Electric Company

Key Segments Covered in Anesthesia Machines Industry Research

Form Portable Anesthesia Machines Standalone Anesthesia Machines

Product Type Continuous Anesthesia Machines Intermittent Anesthesia Machines Modern Anesthesia Machines Anesthesia Ventilators Anesthesia Monitors Anesthesia Delivery Machines Anesthesia Workstations Others Anesthesia Portable Delivery Machines Anesthesia Standalone Delivery Machines Boyles Anesthesia Machine Computer Controlled Anesthesia Patient Monitoring Devices Anesthetic Machinery Anesthesia Information Management System (AIMS)

Subject Human Anesthesia Machines Veterinary Anesthesia Machines

Anesthesia Disposables and Accessories Anesthesia Masks Anesthesia Circuits Endotracheal Tubes (ETTs) Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs)

Clinical Indications Use of Anesthesia Machines in Nervous System Surgeries Use of Anesthesia Machines in ENT System Surgeries Use of Anesthesia Machines in Respiratory System Surgeries Use of Anesthesia Machines in Cardiovascular System Surgeries Use of Anesthesia Machines in Digestive System Surgeries Use of Anesthesia Machines in Urinary System Surgeries Use of Anesthesia Machines in Musculoskeletal System Surgeries Use of Anesthesia Machines in Skin System Surgeries

End User Use of Anesthesia Machines in Hospitals Use of Anesthesia Machines in Specialty Clinics Use of Anesthesia Machines in Ambulatory Surgical Centers Use of Anesthesia Machines in Point Of Care



