Remote Control Market To Record Rise In Demand Owing To Increasing (Use Adoption) : Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Remote Control. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Remote Control Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3575

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Remote Control market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Remote Control

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Remote Control, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Remote Control Market.

According to new Fact.MR study, global sales of remote control exceeded 630 million units in 2018, and are anticipated to record a Y-o-Y growth of 2.0% in 2019. The remote control industry continues to be influenced by a range of factors, such as significant development in the entertainment industry, complemented by the introduction of low-power and voice-controlled remotes. The study analyzes the remote control market in detail, and offers readers a thorough analysis of various key dynamics impacting the market growth.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3575

Remote Control Market – Competitive Landscape

In January 2019, Universal Electronics Inc., a leading player in the remote control market, announced that it has collaborated with Microsoft to launch ‘Nevo® Butler’, a smart home hub platform with an integrated digital assistant. The companies will also offer a line of turnkey kits to address home safety and security, entertainment control, and energy management, in residential or hospitality sectors.

In January 2019, Dusun Electron Ltd. introduced its far-field voice control solution for hands-free interactive experience at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show. The new voice control solution uses microphone array to capture voice commands from different directions at a particular distance, and voice data is enhanced by several voice algorithm such as noise reduction, echo-cancellation, and beamforming.

In September 2018, Ruwido’s remote control was selected by Andorra Telecom to enhance user experience. The remote control was specifically tailored to the needs of Andorra Telecom’s user interface in terms of key mapping, printing, and enabling seamless interaction.

Suzhou SZX Technology Co., Ltd

Founded in 2003, Suzhou SZX Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Jiangsu, China and has a strong portfolio of remote control with variety of products. The company offers ordinary remote control, universal remote control, learning remote control, PC remote control, ultra-thin remote control, set-top box remote control, multi-function remote control, touch-screen remote control, game remote control, and more.

Omni Remote

Founded by Philips in 1990, Omni Remote is based in Singapore and has its presence in various countries including the USA, China, Japan, India, Taiwan, and some part of Europe. The company offers a wide range of design and customization options for remote control to match ever customer’s need.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3575

Remote Control Sales Remain High in North America

The study finds that North America will continue to retain its leading position in the remote control market, with sales of over 175 million units in 2018. Rapid adoption of home automation systems in the region, and increasing demand for home appliances and electronic products that sync well with upward trend of smart homes, are the important factors influencing the growth of remote control market in North America.

According to study, infrared (IR) remote control witnessed worldwide sales of over 535 million units in 2018, accounting for more than 80% share. As IR remote control sends out both IR and RF signals while providing better transfer rate, manufacturers are focusing on developing effective products that allow users to sit still in one place and control television, lighting systems, sound system, and other kinds of AV equipment.

The study finds that television remote control continues to account for relatively large share, with sales in 2018 estimated to reach nearly 200 million units. Increasing number of consumers watching television for different purposes in line with notable developments in entertainment and media industry remains as key aspect impacting the sales of television remote controls. Gains also remain significant from remote controls for home appliances and entertainment systems, which collectively account for approximately one-third share of the market.

According to the study, remote controls for residential electronic devices continue to lead in term for sales, despite an increased demand from commercial and industrial sectors. This can be primarily attributed to the rising consumer spending on entertainment devices and home automation systems as well as to upgrade existing systems.

Fact.MR’s study also offers long-term forecast of the global remote control market for the period between 2019 and 2029. The global remote control market is projected to register a volume CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557048856/demand-for-consumer-appliances-spearheading-sales-electronics-and-electrical-ceramics-says-fact-mr-s-study

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com