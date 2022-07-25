Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market To Record Heightened Growth Opportunities During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

High costs of drugs used for manufacturing eyelashes enhancing agents remains a crucial challenge for the market players. Expensive nature of eyelashes enhancing agents is further driving the shift of consumers towards their economical alternatives, namely artificial eyelashes and mascaras, which is likely to act as a barrier to market growth.

Numerous after-effects caused by the use of eyelashes enhancing agents such as darkening of the skin, the accidental spread of enhancing agents on other body parts leading to undesirable hair growth, and itchy eyes are anticipated to cause a decline in their demand.

Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market – Competitive Landscape

In May 2018, Estée Laude Cos. Inc. entered into a definitive partnership with Debenhams to strengthen its beauty portfolio with the launch of #Beautyhub. The department store enjoys its position as first multi-brand store and is based in Hertfordshire, the U.K. The launch of the store is geared towards bringing a variety of brands such as Clinique and Origins, Tom Ford Beauty, and Bobbi Brown at a single store.

In December 2018, Allergens Plc received approval for Latisse, an eyelash thickening drug. The product is developed to treat hypotrichosis, which causes a loss of eyelashes. It is a one-of-its-kind prescription product aimed at lengthening eyelashes.

Gains Remain High from Products for Repairing Damaged Eyelashes

The report finds that consumers with damaged eyelashes will contribute significantly to demand for the eyelashes enhancing products. Focus of consumers to improve their facial appearance by leveraging cosmetic products continues to underpin demand for eyelashes enhancing agents.

Additionally, the continuous intra-arterial chemotherapy treatment to cure breast cancer has been associated with damage to eyelashes, which in turn has underpinned demand for relevant care products, thereby driving demand for eyelashes enhancing agents market. The report estimates that eyelashes enhancing agents sales for products to repair damaged eyelashes will grow at a CAGR of over 5.0%through 2027.

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR research report lends significant insights and actionable intelligence of the eyelashes enhancing agents market. A systematic methodology and holistic approach are employed to conduct a thorough assessment of the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of eyelashes enhancing agents market in the forecast period 2018-2027.

To acquire comprehensive information of the historical and existing growth parameters of the eyelashes enhancing agents market, a deep secondary research followed by a primary research has been conducted. The secondary research includes the study of trade journals, press releases, company annual reports, paid resources, and other publications, while industry and market heads were interviewed to carry out the primary research.

