Rising Demand From Consumers To Push Sales of Biochar Market : Fact.MR

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The global Gasification Biochar market reached a valuation of US$ 8 Mn in 2020, which amounts to around 0.23% share of the overall charcoal market. Sales of Gasification Biochar are slated to rise at a CAGR of 11% to top US$ 23 Mn by 2031. Demand for pyrolysis technology in Gasification Biochar is set to increase at a CAGR of 10% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Gasification Biochar Market Size Value in 2020 US$ 8 Mn Sales Forecast for Gasification Biochar by 2031 US$ 23 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 11% CAGR Share of Top 5 Gasification Biochar Manufacturing Companies 50%

Key Segments Covered in Gasification Biochar Industry Research

Technology Pyrolysis Gasification Hydrothermal Carbonization

Feedstock Woody Biomass Agricultural Waste Animal Manure Others

Application Gasification Biochar for Agriculture Gasification Biochar for Animal Farming Gasification Biochar for Electricity Generation Others



Competitive Landscape

Several Gasification Biochar suppliers are currently leading the way and continue to dedicate their strategies to the innovation of competitively priced as well as energy-efficiency variants.

As low-emission, low-cost Gasification Biochar products have been recently capturing the attention of participants in the market, it is highly likely that companies will remain adhered to advanced production techniques for a variety of economical substitutes for activated carbon applications.

Industry stakeholders are also eyeing gains out of the Gasification Biochar application in limiting compost greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and odors, and hydrogen sulfide sorption in wastewater treatment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global Gasification Biochar market to top US$ 23 Mn by 2031.

Pyrolysis technology segment projected to reach around US$ 13 Mn by 2031.

Agricultural waste projected to record above 15% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in North America holds share of more than 50%.

Market in Japan to record 10% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

“Growing environmental concerns, rising acceptance of Gasification Biochar as an appropriate substitute for chemical fertilizers, and cooperative government waste management regulations are expected to create greater opportunities for the growth of the Gasification Biochar market over the next ten years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

