Biobanking Equipment Market To Register An Additional $5678M Dollar Opportunity Between 2022-2031

A major market trend is the preservation of neonatal cord blood stem cells. The increasing demand for personalized medicine has impacted the market growth in recent years. This is mainly due to the high unmet medical need for the development of effective therapies. People around the world are storing their stem cells and tissues for future treatments, and the need for annotated pathological and clinical data for the development of personalized medicines is becoming increasingly important. A number of research organizations are increasingly exploring methods to develop personalized treatments using biological samples.An example of this is the signing of biobanking-related agreements between Illumina and the University of Colorado, Partners HealthCare, the Montreal Heart Institute and Vanderbilt University. Together, these partnerships will focus on improving healthcare and developing personalized medicines. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The market for biobanking equipment is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and large suppliers. As the biobanking devices available in the market are of a similar nature, the market vendors are now shifting their focus to differentiating their services based on the automation of already existing technology and the value-added services. This will further help the vendors gain a competitive advantage in the global market.Some other factors affecting the growth of the market are increasing need for discovery and development of low-cost drugs, increasing government and private funding for research in regenerative medicine, rapid research activity in genomics, and global advances in biobanking.

6 Key estimates for the future of the Biobanking Equipment Market

Based on product type, devices will continue to dominate the global market with sales surpassing $1,300 million in revenue by the end of 2022. Between software & services and consumables, the former will have a comparatively higher CAGR by 2022. Biobanking devices are expected to find the greatest application in regenerative medicine. However, sales of biobanking devices for clinical research-related applications will see the fastest expansion through 2022. Although manual storage remains preferred for biobanking devices, automated storage sales are expected to show a higher CAGR in the market through 2022.

North America is expected to remain the largest market for biobanking equipment, with sales expected to grow 7.6% through 2022. Furthermore, the biobanking equipment market in Latin America and Japan will expand in parallel until 2022. Blood continues to be sought after among samples in the global biobank equipment market. Blood sample sales will hold the largest share of sales in the market and will see the fastest expansion through 2022. In contrast, tissues will see the lowest CAGR in sales through 2022.

Major players in the market include VWR Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen NV, Tecan Trading AG, Promega Corporation, Panasonic Healthcare Holdings, Merck KGaA, Hamilton Company, Greiner Holding AG, Chart Industries, Inc., Brooks Automation, Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

