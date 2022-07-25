Air Purifier Market In-depth Analysis by Types, Application and Manufacturers till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Air Purifier Industry Overview

The global air purifier market size is expected to reach USD 25.97 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by increasing air pollution levels, coupled with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising awareness pertaining to the benefits of air purifiers. Air purifiers assist in eliminating various health hazards caused by poor air quality by removing contaminants, including dust, smoke, and pollen. In addition, these products aid people suffering from asthma, airborne allergies, and other respiratory conditions. Thus, increasing health awareness among consumers is expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

Lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the stay-at-home and work-from-home norms have boosted the demand for air purifiers in residential applications. Furthermore, the demand for air purifiers increased in healthcare and other commercial facilities amidst the pandemic owing to their ability to limit the spread of infectious diseases. New product developments and technological advancements amid the COVID-19 pandemic are anticipated to augment the market growth.

Air Purifier Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global air purifier market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, and Others.

Activated carbon or activated charcoal filters constitute small pieces of carbon in powdered blocks or granular form, specially treated with oxygen, to open the pores of carbon atoms. This aids in increasing the carbon surface area and making it porous, thereby augmenting its ability to absorb airborne particles. These filters are used for absorbing gases and odors from cooking, mold, chemicals, pets, and smoke.

HEPA led the market and accounted for over 40.0% share of the global revenue in 2021. HEPA filters are highly efficient in trapping airborne particles, including pollen, dust, smoke, and bio-contaminants. The high quality and reliability of HEPA filters to remove airborne particles are likely to spur product penetration in the global market.

The ionic filters segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Ionic filters are not required to be replaced frequently, thereby increasing their penetration in the market.

Other air purification technologies include UV irradiation, photocatalytic oxidation, ozonation, non-thermal plasma, and electrostatic precipitators. Photocatalytic oxidation technology exhibits the ability to convert fine particles up to 0.1 micron and toxic gases to other safer compounds. This technology destroys volatile organic compounds (VOCs), microbes, and chemically active compounds (CACs).

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Commercial, Residential, and Industrial.

The commercial segment led the market and accounted for over 55.0% share of the global revenue in 2021. Commercial applications of air purifiers include hospitals, offices, hotels, educational centers, movie theaters, shopping malls, conference centers, and other recreational facilities.

The industrial application segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Air purifiers are used in several industries, including food and beverage, printing, power plants, chemical, petrochemical, and manufacturing. Air purifiers help eliminate weld smoke, asbestos, construction dust, and other particles that are harmful to employees and have an adverse impact on the environment if untreated.

Air purifiers are used in households for removing pollutants from indoor air. Rising awareness pertaining to the risk of VOCs, smoke particles, and other particulate matter to human health has boosted the adoption of air purifiers in residential applications.

Air Purifier Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of both multinational and regional or local manufacturers. Companies in the market offer a wide range of air purifiers sold through various channels, including e-commerce websites, company-operated websites, retailers and their websites, and distributors.

Some prominent players in the global air purifier market include:

Honeywell International, Inc.

IQAir

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Unilever PLC

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Dyson

Carrier

