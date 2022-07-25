Low Fat Beef Market 2032 Provides Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types, Development Factors

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The United States is anticipated to hold a significant market share owing to the established consumer base in the region. As The American Dietary Guidelines recommended limiting the intake of fat to less than 30% of the calorie consumption, consumers are ardently welcoming low fat beef in the regional market. China is anticipated to follow the United States in high consumption of low fat beef owing to the large population of non-vegetarians.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Low Fat Beef Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Low Fat Beef Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Low Fat Beef Market and its classification.

Low Fat Beef: Market Segmentation

Based on Form, Low Fat Beef can be segmented as: Whole Grounded

Based on Cut Type, Low Fat Beef can be segmented as: Flank steak Tenderloin Eye round Rump Sirloin Marbelled

Based on Type, Low Fat Beef can be segmented as: Regular Canned Frozen Chilled

Based on Distribution Channel, Low Fat Beef can be segmented as: B2B B2C Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Food Stores Online Retail



Low Fat Beef: Key Players

JBS USA Holdings Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.,

Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.,

SYSCO Corp.

Smithfield Foods Inc

National Beef Packaging Co. LLC

American Foods Group LLC

Perdue Farms Inc.

OSI Group LLC

Keystone Foods LLC

George’s Inc.

CTI Foods LLC

Greater Omaha Packing

Wolverine Packing Co.

West Liberty Foods LLC

Agri Beef Co

are some of the key players of Low Fat Beef market.

