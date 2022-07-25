Ultra High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | LafargeHolcim, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., ACC Limited

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Ultra High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Ultra High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Ultra high performance concrete (UHPC) is a type of concrete that has been designed to be stronger and more durable than traditional concrete. UHPC is made with a variety of different ingredients, including Portland cement, silica fume, quartz sand, and water. The resulting concrete is much denser than traditional concrete, and it is also much stronger and more resistant to wear and tear. UHPC has a variety of potential applications, including in bridges, buildings, and other structures where strength and durability are important.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Ultra High Performance Concrete (UHPC) technology.

One is the development of new admixtures that can improve the performance of UHPC.

Another is the use of new binders, such as polymers, that can improve the strength and durability of UHPC.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Ultra High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market are its superior strength and durability properties, which allow it to be used in a variety of applications. Additionally, UHPC is a sustainable and eco-friendly material, which is another key driver of its market growth.

UHPC is a type of concrete that has been designed to be extremely strong and durable. It is typically made with a mix of Portland cement, silica fume, quartz sand, water, and superplasticizers. This unique mix results in a concrete that is up to 10 times stronger than traditional concrete.

Market Segments

By Product

Slurry-infiltrated Fibrous Concrete (SIFCON)

Reactive Powder Concrete (RPC)

Compact Reinforced Composite (CRC)

By Application

Roads & Bridge Construction

Building Construction

Military Construction

By Region

North America The U.S.’



Key Players

LafargeHolcim

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

ACC Limited

Vicat

Sika AG

U.S. Concrete, Inc.

MC-Bauchemie Müller GmbH & Co. KG

Gulf Precast Concrete

