Static and Rotating Equipment Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Sulzer Limited, Metso Oyj, Alfa Laval

Global Static and Rotating Equipment Market report from Global Insight Services. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Static equipment is defined as pressure vessels, heat exchangers, columns and towers, boilers, furnaces, pipelines, and other process equipment that remain in a fixed location. Static equipment is usually built to ASME and TEMA standards. Rotating equipment is defined as centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, compressors, fans, turbines, and other process equipment that rotate. Rotating equipment is usually built to API 610 and API 617 standards.

Key Trends

The key trends in static and rotating equipment technology are:

1. Increased use of predictive maintenance: Predictive maintenance is a type of maintenance that uses data and analytics to predict when equipment is likely to fail. This information can then be used to schedule maintenance before the equipment fails, which can greatly reduce downtime and repair costs.

2. Increased use of condition-based monitoring: Condition-based monitoring is a type of maintenance that uses sensors to monitor the condition of the equipment. This information can then be used to schedule maintenance before the equipment fails.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the static and rotating equipment market are the increasing demand for energy, the need for improved efficiency, and the need for reliable and safe equipment. The demand for energy is increasing due to the growing population and the increasing use of energy. The need for improved efficiency is driven by the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the need to improve the efficiency of power plants. The need for reliable and safe equipment is driven by the need to protect the environment and the need to ensure the safety of workers.

Market Segments

By Static Equipment

Valves

Boilers

By Rotating Equipment

Compressors

Turbines

Pumps

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Sulzer Limited

Metso Oyj

Alfa Laval

Siemens AG

FMC Technologies Inc

Pentair plc

General Electric Company

