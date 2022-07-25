Thermos bottle Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Thermos bottle report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Thermos bottle market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A Thermos bottle is a bottle used to keep beverages hot or cold. The Thermos bottle consists of two layers of glass, with a vacuum between them. The vacuum helps to insulate the contents of the bottle, keeping them at the desired temperature. Thermos bottles are available in a variety of sizes and can be used for both hot and cold beverages.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in thermos bottle technology include the development of new materials that can better insulate heat, the use of vacuum-insulated bottles, and the incorporation of features that make the bottles more user-friendly.

One of the most important trends in the development of new materials that can better insulate heat. In the past, thermos bottles were made of glass or metal, which did not do a very good job of keeping the heat in.

Market Segments

The thermos bottle market is segmented by type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into fine mouth type, big mouth type, and cup type. Based on application, it is bifurcated into household, office, outdoor sports, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global thermos bottle market includes players such as Thermos, Haers, Tiger Inc, Nan Long Group, Zojirushi, KleanKanteen, Panasonic Corporation, EMSA Inc, Hydro Flask, Midea Group, and others.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Thermos Bottle market are:

1. The rising health consciousness among consumers.

2. The need for on-the-go hydration.

3. The increasing popularity of sports and fitness activities.

