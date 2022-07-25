Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Growth Factors, Top Venders and Forecast Till 2028

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Industry Overview

The global healthcare personal protective equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.42 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The high prevalence of Covid-19, especially in North America and Europe, is expected to drive the product demand throughout 2021.

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare personal protective equipment market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Face Protection, Eye Protection, Hand Protection and Others.

The hand protection segment led the market in 2020 and accounted for over 40% of the global revenue share. The segment is further bifurcated into durable and disposable gloves .

. The respiratory protection product segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) has become extremely critical amidst the pandemic.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities and Others.

The hospitals end-use segment led the market and accounted for 55.7% of the global revenue share in 2020. The increasing geriatric population, particularly in developed economies, coupled with rising awareness about HAIs is likely to spur the product demand in hospitals.

Home healthcare services refer to professional services, including aid in daily activities, private-duty nursing care, rehabilitative therapy, and others offered at the patient’s home by healthcare professionals.

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market players focus on integration across the value chain to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Other strategies adopted by the companies usually include new product development, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and expansion of product portfolio & distribution network.

Some prominent players in the global healthcare personal protective equipment market include

3M

DuPont

Honeywell International, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Ansell Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

O&M Halyard, Inc.

