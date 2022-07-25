Vascular Plugs Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Terumo Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., Penumbra Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Vascular Plugs Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Vascular Plugs Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Vascular plugs are devices that are inserted into blood vessels to stop bleeding. They come in a variety of sizes and shapes, and are made from different materials, such as metal, plastic, or silicone. Vascular plugs are placed into the vessel using a catheter, and are often used in conjunction with other devices, such as stents or coils, to provide additional support. Once in place, the plug acts as a barrier to blood flow, and the blood clotting process is initiated to seal off the vessel. Vascular plugs are typically removed after the bleeding has stopped and the vessel has healed.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in vascular plugs technology. First, there is a trend toward smaller and less invasive plugs. This is due to the fact that smaller plugs are less likely to cause damage to the surrounding tissue and are less likely to cause complications.

Additionally, there is a trend toward more biocompatible plugs. This means that the materials used in the plugs are more compatible with the body and are less likely to cause an immune response.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the vascular plugs market are the growing number of minimally invasive surgeries and the increasing preference for these procedures.

Minimally invasive surgeries are less invasive than traditional open surgeries and have a shorter recovery time. This is a major factor driving the growth of the vascular plugs market.

Market Segments

By Type

Arterial and Venous Embolization Vascular Plugs

Congenital Heart Malformation Closure Vascular Plugs

By Material

Titanium-Nickel (Nitinol)

Titanium-Nitride (Tin)

By End-User

Hospitals

Independent Catheterization Labs

Others

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Terumo Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Penumbra Inc.

Medtronic plc

Cook Group Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Balt Extrusion SAS

