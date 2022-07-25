Spunbond Nonwoven Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Schouw & Co. ,Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Johns Manville Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Spunbond Nonwoven Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Spunbond Nonwoven is a type of nonwoven fabric that is made from long fibers that are spun together. The fabric is then bonded together using heat, pressure, or chemicals. This type of fabric is strong and can be used in a variety of applications, including as a filter, backing, or reinforcement.

Key Trends

The key trends in Spunbond Nonwoven technology are:

-Increased production efficiency

-Improved product quality

-Greater production flexibility

-Reduced production costs

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the Spunbond Nonwoven market are as follows:

1. Increasing demand from the hygiene industry: Spunbond Nonwovens are increasingly being used in the hygiene industry owing to their superior properties such as absorbency, strength, softness, and bulk.

2. Rising demand from the medical sector: Spunbond Nonwovens are also gaining popularity in the medical sector owing to their sterile and safe nature.

Market Segments

By Function

Disposable

Durable

By Material Type

Polypropylene

Polyester

By End Use

Personal Care & Hygiene

Medical

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Schouw & Co.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Johns Manville Corporation

Fitesa S.A.

RadiciGroup SpA

Avgol Nonwovens

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Berry Global Group, Inc.

