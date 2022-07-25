Electric Taps Market Is Expected To Witness A Huge Growth Over The Forecast Period | Key Players: Havells India Ltd., Cera Sanitaryware Limited, Jaquar, Kohler Co

New York, 2022-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — Global Electric Taps Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Electric Taps Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Electric taps are a type of faucet that uses electricity to operate. They are often used in public places such as restaurants and office buildings. Electric taps typically have a sensor that is activated when someone places their hand or an object close to the tap. This causes the tap to turn on and release a stream of water.

Key Trends

The key trends in electric taps technology are:

-Increased use of sensors to detect when a user’s hand is close to the tap, and automatically turn on the water flow. This can help save water, as well as be more convenient for users.

-Use of LED lights to indicate when the tap is turned on, as well as changing colors to indicate the water temperature. This can help users avoid scalding themselves, and also makes the tap more visually appealing.

-Inclusion of filters within the tap to remove impurities from the water. This can improve the taste and quality of the water, and also help to protect users from harmful contaminants.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the electric taps market are the increasing awareness about the benefits of using electric taps, the need for energy-efficient products, and the stringent government regulations regarding the use of water.

The need for energy-efficient products is one of the key drivers of the electric taps market. The traditional taps are not very energy-efficient and often result in wastage of water. Electric taps, on the other hand, are designed to be more energy-efficient and help save water.

The stringent government regulations regarding water use are another key driver of the electric taps market. In many countries, there are regulations that prohibit the use of traditional taps that use a lot of water.

The increasing awareness about the benefits of using electric taps is also driving the growth of the market. Electric taps offer a number of benefits over traditional taps, such as being more energy-efficient, easier to install, and requiring less maintenance.

Market Segments

The electric taps market is segmented by product, end-use, and region. By product, the market is classified into touchless taps, and instant heating taps. Based on end-use, it is bifurcated into residential, and commercial. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global electric taps market includes players such as Havells India Ltd., Cera Sanitaryware Limited, Jaquar, Kohler Co., Sloan Valve Company, Lixil Group Corporation, Masco Corporation, TOTO Ltd., Lorenzetti S.A, Nexoms, and others.

