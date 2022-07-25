Containerboard Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2031 | Key Players: Cascade Inc., Cheng Loong Corporation, Georgia Pacific LLC, International Paper

New York, 2022-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — Global Containerboard Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Containerboard Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A containerboard is a type of paperboard that is used to make corrugated cardboard. It is made up of two or more layers of kraft paper, with a fluted layer in between. Containerboard is used to make packaging for a variety of products, including food, electronics, and appliances.

Key Trends

The key trends in Containerboard technology are:

1. Increasing use of recycled content: Recycled content is being used increasingly in containerboard production as companies seek to reduce their environmental impact.

2. Increasing use of alternative fibers: Alternative fibers such as flax and hemp are being used increasingly in containerboard production as companies seek to reduce their reliance on wood.

3. Increasing use of new technologies: New technologies such as nanotechnology are being used increasingly in containerboard production in order to improve performance and reduce costs.

4. Increasing focus on sustainability: Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important focus for containerboard producers as they seek to reduce their environmental impact.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the containerboard market.

First, containerboard is a key packaging material for a wide range of products. It is used in the packaging of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer goods.

Second, the growing e-commerce industry is driving demand for containerboard. E-commerce companies use containerboard to package and ship their products.

Third, the increasing demand for sustainable packaging is driving demand for containerboard. Containerboard is recyclable and biodegradable, making it a more sustainable option than other packaging materials.

Finally, the growing demand for packaging in emerging markets is driving demand for containerboard.

Market Segments

The Containerboard Market is segmented by product type, application type, and region. Based on the product type, the market is segmented as linerboard, corrugating medium, and white tops. Based on the application type, the market is segmented as fast-moving consumer goods, industrial, agriculture, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Containerboard Market includes players such as Cascade Inc., Cheng Loong Corporation, Georgia Pacific LLC, International Paper, Klabin, Mondi PLC, Packaging Corporation of America ,Stora Enso, Svenska Cellulosa AB and The Smurfit Kappa Group plc.

