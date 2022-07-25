Contact Lenses Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, 2022-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — Global Contact Lenses Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Contact Lenses Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A contact lens is a thin, curved lens that is placed directly on the surface of the eye. Contact lenses are used to correct vision, for cosmetic purposes, or for therapeutic purposes. There are two main types of contact lenses: soft lenses and rigid gas-permeable lenses. Soft lenses are made of a flexible material that allows oxygen to pass through to the cornea, and they are the most common type of lens. Rigid gas-permeable lenses are made of a harder material that does not allow oxygen to pass through, but they allow more oxygen to reach the cornea than soft lenses.

Key Trends

The key trends in contact lens technology are miniaturization, improved oxygen permeability, and enhanced biocompatibility.

Miniaturization: As technology advances, so does the ability to miniaturize products. This is also true for contact lenses, which are now smaller and thinner than ever before. This is especially beneficial for those with smaller eyes, as it provides a more comfortable fit.

Improved oxygen permeability: One of the most important functions of contact lenses is to allow oxygen to reach the eye. This is essential for maintaining healthy corneas. In the past, contact lenses were not very good at this, but new materials and manufacturing techniques have greatly improved oxygen permeability. This is important for both daily and extended wear lenses.

Enhanced biocompatibility: Another key trend is enhanced biocompatibility. This means that contact lenses are less likely to cause irritation or other problems. This is due to improved materials and coatings that help to reduce irritation.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the contact lenses market include the increasing adoption of contact lenses among the population, the growing preference for contact lenses over spectacles, and the availability of a wide range of contact lenses.

The increasing adoption of contact lenses is attributed to the growing awareness about the benefits of contact lenses and the availability of a wide range of contact lenses.

The growing preference for contact lenses over spectacles is attributed to the fact that contact lenses provide a natural appearance and are more comfortable to wear.

The availability of a wide range of contact lenses is attributed to the increasing number of manufacturers and the availability of advanced manufacturing technologies.

Market Segments

The Contact Lenses Market is segmented by product type, design type, wear type and region. By product type, the market is divided into soft lenses and gas permeable. Based on design type, it is bifurcated into spherical, toric, multifocal, and others. On the basis of wear type, it is classified into disposable and reusable. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Contact Lenses Market includes players such as CooperVision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Hoya Vision Care Company, Alcon (Division of Novartis AG), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, BenQ Materials Corporation, ZEISS International, SEED Co. Ltd., Essilor International S.A., and Menicon Co. Ltd.

