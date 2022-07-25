Influenza Vaccine Market Is Anticipated To Be Highest Growth Between 2021 To 2031 | Key Players: Astrazeneca Plc (Astrazeneca), Biodiem, Csl Limited

New York, 2022-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — Global Influenza Vaccine Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Influenza Vaccine Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Influenza vaccine is a vaccine that protects against infection by influenza viruses. There are two types of influenza vaccines: inactivated (killed) influenza vaccine and live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV). Inactivated influenza vaccines are injected into the muscle, while LAIV is sprayed into the nose.

Key Trends

The key trends in influenza vaccine technology are the development of new vaccine delivery methods, the use of new adjuvants to improve vaccine efficacy, and the use of new vaccine formulations to target specific populations.

One of the most promising new vaccine delivery methods is intradermal vaccination, which involves injecting the vaccine into the skin rather than the muscle. This method has been shown to be more effective than traditional intramuscular vaccination, and it is also less painful and easier to administer.

Another promising new trend is the use of adjuvants to improve vaccine efficacy. Adjuvants are substances that are added to vaccines to enhance their effectiveness. One of the most promising adjuvants is MF59, which has been shown to increase the efficacy of influenza vaccines by up to five-fold.

Finally, new vaccine formulations are being developed to target specific populations. For example, there is a new quadrivalent influenza vaccine that protects against four different strains of the virus, including the H1N1 strain. This vaccine is specifically designed for people who are at high risk of developing complications from influenza, such as pregnant women and young children.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the influenza vaccine market are the increasing prevalence of influenza, the growing awareness about the disease, and the availability of effective vaccines. Influenza is a highly contagious disease that can cause severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Each year, an estimated 5 to 20 percent of the US population is infected with the influenza virus, and more than 200,000 people are hospitalized due to complications from the disease.

The influenza vaccine market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of influenza and the growing awareness about the disease. The availability of effective vaccines is also a key driver of market growth. There are several different types of influenza vaccines available, including trivalent and quadrivalent vaccines. Trivalent vaccines protect against three different strains of the influenza virus, while quadrivalent vaccines protect against four different strains. The quadrivalent vaccines are more expensive than the trivalent vaccines, but they offer better protection against the flu.

Market Segmentation

The influenza vaccine market is segmented into vaccine type, technology, age group, and region. By vaccine type, it is divided into quadrivalent and trivalent. By technology, it is classified into egg-based and cell-based. By age group, it is divided into pediatric and adult. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Influenza Vaccine Market are Astrazeneca Plc (Astrazeneca), Biodiem, Csl Limited (Seqirus GmbH), Emergent Biosolutions, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.), Novartis Ag, Pfizer, Inc.

