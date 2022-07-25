Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Share, Variables, Trends, Regional Scope and Raw Material Outlook

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Industry Overview

The global biopharmaceutical excipients market size is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The factors driving the market growth include increasing development of biosimilars, instability associated with drugs & vaccines, and growing focus on the development of novel drugs, among others.

Global biopharmaceutical excipients market share, by product, 2020 (%)

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global biopharmaceutical excipients market on the basis of product and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers, Polyols, Carbohydrates and Specialty Excipients.

  • Carbohydrate-based excipient products dominated the market in 2020, with a share of 36.2%, and this trend is expected to continue through the forecast period. The extensive use of starch, sucrose, and dextrose in various drug formulations can be primarily attributed to the dominant share of the segment.
  • The starch segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% owing to its wide application in drug development. It can act as an efficient binder, diluent, and disintegrant that can be used for various non-prescription medications, biopharmaceuticals, and food supplements.
  • The polyols segment is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growth in the segment can be attributed to the increasing protein therapeutics. Polyols are added in protein formulations for increasing tonicity and stability. Moreover, it has also been shown to offer greater thermodynamic stability which is highly essential for protein-based formulations.

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Companies are launching new and advanced excipient solutions for supporting pharmaceutical drug development. 

Some prominent players in the Global Biopharmaceutical Excipients market include:

  • Merck KGaA
  • Signet Excipients Pvt. Ltd
  • Sigachi Industries Limited
  • Associated British Foods plc
  • Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.
  • Roquette Frères
  • IMCD
  • Clariant
  • DFE Pharma
  • Colorcon
  • BASF SE
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG

