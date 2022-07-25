Legal Process Outsourcing Market Variables, Worldwide Trends, Regional Scope and Demand

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Legal Process Outsourcing Industry Overview

The global legal process outsourcing market size is anticipated to reach USD 117.89 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Legal process outsourcing provides legal support to law firms and legal organizations at a lesser cost. Even though the work outsourced to LPO providers is primarily process-oriented, there are several niche LPOs that carry out legal services with considerably high levels of analytical skills. These tasks include patent application drafting and legal research, subject to training imparted by the clients. The LPO industry has developed significantly over the years as the number of LPO providers has grown considerably.

Legal Process Outsourcing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global legal process outsourcing market based on location, service, and region:

Based on the Location Insights, the market is segmented into Offshore and on-shore.

The offshore outsourcing segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for the maximum share of more than 77.8% of the global revenue.

On the other hand, the on-shore outsourcing location segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. On-shore outsourcing is expected to gain prominence on account of the growing perception among law firms that these service providers are better equipped than their offshore counterparts.

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Contract Drafting, Review & Management, Compliance Assistance, E-discovery, Litigation Support, Patent Support and Others.

The e-discovery segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for the largest share of more than 22.75% of the global revenue. E-discovery is a time-consuming process that is best handled with a dedicated technical and legal expert.

The total electronically stored information law firms need to handle in the upcoming years is expected to grow exponentially.

Legal Process Outsourcing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Vendors active in the market are focusing aggressively on expanding their customer base and gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. Hence, they pursue various strategic initiatives, including partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product/technology development.

Some prominent players in the Global Legal Process Outsourcing market include:

Clairvolex

Clutch Group

Cobra Legal Solutions LLC

CPA Global Ltd.

Evalueserve

Exigent

Infosys Ltd.

Integreon Managed Solutions Inc.

Legal Advantage LLC

Lex Outsourcing

Lexplosion Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Lexsphere Pvt. Ltd.

Mindcrest Inc.

Pangea3

QuisLex Inc.

UnitedLex

