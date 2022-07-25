Solar Power Market to Witness Strong Growth by 2031 | ABB Group, Canadian Solar, First Solar Inc., Hanwha Q CELLS, JA Solar

New York, 2022-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — Global Solar Power Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Solar Power Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Solar power is the conversion of sunlight into electricity, either directly using photovoltaics (PV), or indirectly using concentrated solar power (CSP). Solar PV is rapidly becoming an inexpensive, low-carbon technology to generate electricity. Concentrated solar power systems use lenses or mirrors and tracking systems to focus a large area of sunlight into a small beam. The concentrated light is then used as a heat source for a conventional power plant. Solar power is a renewable resource and can be used to generate electricity, heat water, and provide other energy services.

Key Trends

Solar power technology is constantly evolving, and the key trends reflect that. In general, solar panels are becoming more efficient, less expensive, and easier to install.

One of the most important trends is the increasing efficiency of solar panels. This is important because it means that more power can be generated from a given amount of solar panels. This is due to a number of factors, including advances in solar cell technology and the use of new materials that are better at capturing sunlight.

Another key trend is the decreasing cost of solar panels. This is important because it makes solar power more affordable for more people. The decreasing cost is due to a number of factors, including the increasing efficiency of solar panels, the mass production of solar panels, and the availability of government incentives.

Finally, another key trend is the increasing ease of installation of solar panels. This is important because it means that more people will be able to install solar panels on their own, without the need for professional help. This is due to a number of factors, including the availability of do-it-yourself kits and the simplification of the installation process.

Key Drivers

There are numerous key drivers of the solar power market.

Firstly, solar power is a renewable energy source, which means that it is not subject to the same price fluctuations as fossil fuels. This makes it an attractive option for power companies and consumers alike.

Secondly, solar power is becoming increasingly cost-effective as technology improves and economies of scale are achieved. This is making it a more viable option for power companies looking to diversify their energy mix and for consumers looking to reduce their energy bills.

Thirdly, solar power has a number of environmental benefits, including the fact that it does not produce harmful emissions. This is becoming increasingly important as the world looks to tackle climate change.

Market Segments

The Solar Power Market is segmented on the basis of equipment, application, and region. By equipment, the market is categorized into solar panels, mounting, racking & tracking system, storage system, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into residential, nonresidential, and utility. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Solar Power Market report includes players such as ABB Group, Canadian Solar, First Solar Inc., Hanwha Q CELLS, JA Solar, JinkoSolar, LONGi Solar, Shunfeng International, SunPower Corporation, and Trina Solar.

