Baby Training Diaper Market To Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global baby training diaper market is anticipated to top US$ 45 Bn by 2031, surging at a CAGR above 8% over the next ten years. Hygiene is the most prominent factor for a baby’s good health. Baby training diapers are primarily used to assist children in becoming potty trained as early as possible. With rising awareness among parents about the hygiene needs of babies, adoption of baby training diapers is growing. Parents are replacing regular diapers with training diapers more than ever before.

Baby training diapers are extremely useful to potty train children easily. Constant product developments are making the way for new opportunities for baby training diaper manufacturers. Also, as consumers prefer safe, sustainable, and affordable training diapers, manufacturers are focusing on creating top quality products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global baby training diaper market to top US$ 45 Bn by 2031.

Ultra-absorbent baby training diapers projected to reach around US$ 18 Bn by 2031.

Super-absorbent baby training diapers projected to record above 5% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Asia Pacific holds share of more than 40%.

Market in Germany expected to reach valuation of US$ 10 Bn by 2031.

Market in Australia to record 4% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

Market Competition

In the year 2019, Unicharm (Thailand) Co Ltd, rolled out MamyPoko Super Premium Organic and MamyPoko Pants Super Premium Organic, which have been created with the ‘organic speed wave’ technology, and makes use of absorption pad that is made from organic cotton.

In 2019, The Procter & Gamble Company launched the Pampers Cruisers 360 Fit diaper, which features a stretch waistband, designed for toddlers and active babies.

Key Segments in Baby Training Diaper Industry Research

Product Super-absorbent Baby Training Diapers Ultra-absorbent Baby Training Diapers Others Sustainable Baby Training Diapers Biodegradable Baby Training Diapers Reusable Baby Training Diapers Disposable Baby Training Diapers Washable Baby Training Diapers Baby Training Diapers For Infant Boys Baby Training Diapers For Infant Girls Cloth Baby Training Diapers Flat Cloth Baby Training Diapers Fitted Cloth Baby Training Diapers Pre-fold Cloth Baby Training Diapers Patterned Baby Training Diapers Tape Style Baby Training Diapers Pant Style Baby Training Diapers Ultra-thin Baby Training Diapers Woven Baby Training Diapers Non-woven Baby Training Diapers Organic Baby Training Diapers Eco-friendly Baby Training Diapers Regular Disposable Baby Training Diapers Low Absorption Baby Training Diapers High Absorption Baby Training Diapers

Age Group 0-6 Months 6-18 Months 18-48 Months

Sales Channel Offline Sales of Baby Training Diapers Sale of Baby Training Diapers in Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Sale of Baby Training Diapers in Convenience Stores Sale of Baby Training Diapers in Pharmacy/Drug Stores Online Sales of Baby Training Diapers Sale of Baby Training Diapers on e-Commerce Channels



More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the baby training diaper market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (super-absorbent baby training diapers, ultra-absorbent baby training diapers, and others), age group (0-6 months, 6-18 months, and 18-48 months), and sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacy/drug stores, and e-Commerce channels), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

