Isobutylene Market registering a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period (2020-2030)

The global isobutylene market is poised to record a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Attributed to excellent resistivity against water, steam alkalis, and oxygenated solvents, isobutylene has emerged as a material of choice in the rubber industry. Demand for isobutylene in the rubber industry is further gaining a boost from its bundled benefits such as low gas permeation and high-energy absorption (dampening) coupled with high hot tear strength.

Isobutylene has gained significant traction as an ideal ingredient for the production of butyl rubber, owing to its excellent vibration dampening property and high temperature resistivity. Moreover, as butyl rubber is made up of 98% from isobutylene, the market is projected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

However, in 2020, the isobutylene market has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent fall in oil prices. Manufacturing operations across several end-use industries have been scaled down on the account of labor shortages and supply chain disruptions. The result has led to a decline in demand for isobutylene.

Isobutylene Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Isobutylene market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Isobutylene market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Isobutylene supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pulse Oximeters, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Market Players to Focus on Expansion of Production Capacities

To sustain the increasing demand for isobutylene from a range of industries including fuel, rubber, lubricants, and chemical, market players have been significantly focused on expanding their production capacities. For instance,

In 2019, Enterprise Products Partners LP expanded its production capacity to 425 kilo tons, which enhanced its market position over its competitors.

In 2019, Saudi Aramco announced to joint venture with Total Company to establish new production facility for poly-isobutylene.

In 2018, under its organic strategy, Nizhnekamskneftekhim expanded its isobutylene production capacity by 160 kilo tons, which has strengthened its market position across the globe.

Inline production capacity expansions by prominent manufacturers are thus poised to uplift the market growth during the forecast period.

Isobutylene Market Segmentations:

Grade

< 99%

> 99%

Function

Additive

Intermediate

Antioxidant

End-use Industry

Fuel

Rubber

Chemical & Cosmetics

Lubricants

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

