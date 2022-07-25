Sales of Clay Pigeon Thrower Market To Record Exponential Growth During   2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Clay Pigeon Thrower market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Clay Pigeon Thrower

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Clay Pigeon Thrower. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The global clay pigeon thrower market has seen a historical CAGR of nearly 3% during the period (2015-2019), and is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Clay pigeon targeting as a sport has been growing rapidly in North America in the past decade, which has been expanding the overall clay pigeon thrower market size, as major distribution of clay pigeon throwers lies in this region.

With the advent of several team sports, the fondness for clay pigeon targeting has been growing. Several sociable sports require teamwork rather than competition, and this trend is catching on among the urban population, which is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the global clay pigeon thrower market.

Over the last ten years, a lot of clay targeting ranges and clubs have sprung, mainly across developed nations in North America and Europe. Clay pigeon targeting, as a sport, is gaining popularity in these regions, with more of the teenage and young adult population shifting from e-sport-based video games to targeting sports, due to these being more realistic in nature.

Clay Pigeon Thrower Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR’s study has done a segmentation of the clay pigeon thrower market on the basis of mechanism type, launch angle, throwing capacity, and sales channel, across seven regions.

Mechanism Type

Manual

Automatic

Launch Angle

Single Launch Angle

Multiple Launch Angle

Flexible Launch Angle

Throwing Capacity

Up to 50 Yards

50 – 100 Yards

More than 100 Yards

Sales Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Sports Stores

Online Retail

Other Channels

Key Takeaways from Clay Pigeon Thrower Market Study

The main aspect for the growth of the clay pigeon thrower market would be the increased fondness for real shooting simulation sports that have been attracting a large consumer base. Generation X and boomers are actively participating in clay pigeon targeting sports.

North America accounted for a share of over 50% in the global clay pigeon thrower market in 2019. Participation in clay shooting and skeet shooting is the highest in this region.

Automatic clay throwers lead the mechanism type segment with a market share of over 80%. Automatic clay throwers provide a lot of easiness in shooting clay, due to which they are widely preferred.

Specialty sports stores across the U.S and Europe are cashing in on the growing sales of clay pigeon targets. Well-acclaimed stores are providing full-scale equipment, starting from replica targets to accessories.

The spread of COVID-19 has put on hold most sporting activities around the world, which has hurt the growth of the global clay pigeon thrower market.

“Burgeoning popularity of clay targeting from a leisure perspective to a competitive standpoint is increasing the awareness of this activity, and attracting people of all ages. With several advancements, such as laser clay shooting, the number of people playing this sport is increasing rapidly in many parts of the world,” says a Fact.MR analyst.



