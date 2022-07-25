a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market To Register A Robust Growth Rate During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

High productivity ensured by digital a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors over analogue ones is encouraging medical professionals to switch to these novel devices. Governments and central authorities, especially in the U.S., are cutting down on reimbursements in analogue x-ray and computed radiography systems by 20%, thereby inadvertently increasing the adoption of digital radiography systems.

On the back of long-term payback opportunities offered for advanced detectors in tandem with better reimbursement plans, doctors and surgeons are turning more receptive towards these detectors. A recent report published by Fact.MR recalibrates the impact of significant dynamics, and estimates that, the a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors market would witness a growth of 5.3% in 2020 over 2019.

a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market – Assessment of Key Segments

In order to offer microscopic- as well as macroscopic-level insights into the a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors market, authors of the report have categorized the landscape based on system, application, modality, and region. This detailed study also offers information about the incremental opportunity present in the a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors market during the forecast period. Crucial segments of the a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors market are as mentioned below:

System Retrofit Digital X-ray Systems

New Digital X-ray Systems Modality Fixed/Standalone

Portable Application Cardiovascular

Oncology

Orthopaedics

Dentistry

Others Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Authors of the report have taken ample care to track the latest market movement to ensure that only accurate information reaches stakeholders. The study helps these stakeholders in gaining an edge over their competitors. This exclusive guide also tracks the current as well as future trends that are likely to influence the growth of the a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market Study

The advent of complementary-symmetry metal-oxide semiconductor detector technology with relatively high resolution and reduced image-processing time could deter opportunities for players in the a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors market.

Wireless technology is turning into a unique selling proposition for the development of a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors, which enhances the portability of these systems, and, in turn, increases adoptability. Limitations associated with standalone detectors, such as space constraints and maintenance concerns, would offer ground to the high adoption of portable detectors.

The application of a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors in dentistry is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, owing to rapid rise in the number of dental care centres and increasing consciousness among individuals regarding dental health.

Japan is projected to witness the highest growth rate tantamount to 6% during the forecast period, which will remain fuelled by regulatory norms expressing concerns regarding the high exposure of patients to radiation. However, Asia Pacific is a price-sensitive region, which entails that, CR detectors will not go obsolete, but the popularity of retrofitted systems will increase during the forecast period.

A market research consultant at Fact.MR infers,“Though revenue generated by new digital x-ray systems remains unmatched, retrofitted digital x-ray systems complete the dual quest of medical professionals for cost-efficiency and high performance. In future, retrofitted digital x-rays will remain the gold standard systems for clinicians and surgeons to leverage the early slice of novel technology at affordable prices.”

High Acceptance of Advanced Healthcare Equipment Promoting Growth of North American Market

Continuous improvements in healthcare settings in the U.S., backed by prodigious reimbursement scenarios towards the adoption of advanced x-ray systems, are projected to improve the sales prospects for players in a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors market.

Demand for neoteric a-Si detectors in Canada, on account of better clinical outcomes over traditional CR systems, is projected to reduce radiation doses for patients, improve visual imaging, and decrease processing time, thereby enhancing overall clinical productivity.

High penetration of these detectors in parallel with the increasing number of medical settings is indicative of the strong hold of North America on the global a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors market during 2020-2026.

Find More Valuable Insights on a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2019), and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2026. The study divulges compelling insights on the a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors market on the basis of system (retrofit digital x-ray systems and new digital x-ray systems), modality (fixed/standalone and portable), and application (cardiovascular, dentistry, oncology, orthopaedics, and others), across five major regions.

