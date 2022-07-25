Bioprocess Bags Market Is registering a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period (2020-2030)

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bioprocess bags market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the bioprocess bags market on the basis of type (2D and 3D), capacity (small, medium, large, and extra-large), application (buffer & media storage, cell culture, cell separation & harvest, chromatography feed & collection, ultrafiltration & diafiltration, intermediate & final product hold, and others) and end-use industry (biotechnology and pharmaceuticals), across six major regions.

Attributed to the economic and operational benefits of bioprocess bags, they have been widely adopted in the biopharmaceutical sector for various bioprocessing applications. This positive scenario is projected to continue, as currently, over three-fourth biotech companies use some kind of single-use technology devices, and are set to increase consumption over the years. Owing to increased demand, bioprocess bags currently account for nearly one-third of the global single-use technology devices market. Use of bioprocess bags reduces leak points and chances of contamination, making them an ideal choice over conventional stainless steel containers. These advantages are poised to fuel the growth of the bioprocess bags market, which is slated to close in on a market valuation US$ 3 Bn by 2030-end.

Bioprocess Bags Market – Scope of Report:

Targeted Acquisition Strategies by Players to Fuel Market Growth

Players in the bioprocess bags market space have been strategically focusing on high potential bioprocess bags, and in response, they have invested millions of dollars in acquiring companies across different geographical regions. Under their targeted strategy, prominent players have acquired numerous competitors to strengthen their market position.

For instance, Sartorius AG acquired selected assets of the life science business of Danaher Corporation in 2020, to enhance its position in the global biopharma market.

In 2019, ThermoFisher strategically acquired two companies – API manufacturing company named Glaxo-Smith-Kline, and Brammer Bio, a viral vector manufacturer.

Such strategies will assist stakeholders to progress in the global bioprocess bags market over the forecast period.

Bioprocess Bags Market Segmentations:

Type

2D

3D

Capacity

Small

Medium

Large

Extra Large

Application

Buffer & Media Storage

Cell Culture

Cell Separation & Harvest

Chromatography Feed & Collection

Ultrafiltration & Diafiltration

Intermediate & Final Product Hold

Others

End-use Industry

Biotechnology

Pharmaceuticals

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

