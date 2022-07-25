Sternal Closure Systems Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2031 | Key Players: Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG

New York, 2022-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — Global Sternal Closure Systems Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Sternal Closure Systems Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Sternal closure systems are devices that are used to close the sternum (breastbone) following a median sternotomy, which is a surgical procedure that involves cutting through the sternum to access the heart. There are a variety of sternal closure systems available, and the type that is used will depend on the individual patient’s needs.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in sternal closure systems technology.

First, there is a trend toward minimally invasive sternal closure, which involves smaller incisions and less tissue trauma. This can lead to shorter hospital stays and faster recoveries.

Additionally, there is a trend toward using stronger and more durable materials for sternal closure systems, such as titanium and stainless steel. This is in response to the increasing obesity rates in developed countries, which can put extra strain on the sternum.

Finally, there is a trend toward using computer-assisted technology to plan and execute sternal closures. This can help ensure that the closure is done correctly and can help reduce the risk of complications.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the Sternal Closure Systems market. The first driver is the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries being performed. Minimally invasive surgeries require smaller incisions, and as a result, there is less tissue trauma and blood loss. This leads to shorter hospital stays and faster recoveries for patients.

Another driver of the Sternal Closure Systems market is the aging population. As people live longer, they are more likely to need surgical procedures. The aging population is also more likely to have chronic health conditions that may require surgery.

Another key driver of the Sternal Closure Systems market is the increasing prevalence of obesity. Obesity is a risk factor for many health conditions that may require surgery, such as heart disease, diabetes, and joint problems.

Finally, the increasing number of insurance plans that cover Sternal Closure Systems is also driving the market. As more insurers cover the cost of these devices, more patients will be able to afford them.

Market Segments

The Sternal Closure Systems Market is segmented by product, procedure, material and region. By product, the market is divided into closure devices and bone cement. Based on procedure, it is bifurcated into median sternotomy, hemisternotomy, and bilateral thoracosternotomy. On the basis of material, it is classified into titanium, polyether ether ketone (PEEK), and stainless steel. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Sternal Closure Systems Market includes players such as Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., GE Healthcare, KLS Martin Group, A&E Medical Corporation, Jace Medical, LLC, Acute Innovations and Abyrx, Inc.

