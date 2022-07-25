Market For Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market To Record Heightened Sales During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-07-25 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR has recently published an extensive report on the global market for hyperthermia cancer treatment for the forecast period of 2021-2031. According to the study, the market is anticipated to accrue impressive gains, expanding at a CAGR of around 6% to surpass a valuation of US$ 250 million by 2031. Rising cancer prevalence is attributed as the chief growth driver for this market.

Click here to get a sample report (with full table of contents, tables and figures):- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5877

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates that, globally, 1 in 5 people develop cancer during their lifetime, and 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women die from the disease, respectively. These new estimates suggest that more than 50 million people are living within five years of a past cancer diagnosis. Also, according to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women and the second-most common cancer overall. Over 2 million new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed across the world in 2018. Hence, the scope for incorporating sophisticated treatments is increasing, paving way for enhanced adoption of hyperthermia cancer treatment.

Furthermore, various governmental initiatives to fund extensive cancer research programs are proving to be a boon for market growth. For instance, in April 2016, the U.S. Government allotted US$ 5.2 billion to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) for cancer research and training. This has enabled the U.S. healthcare system to deploy a host of advanced cancer treatment and diagnosis solutions.

Prominent Key players of the Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment market survey report:

  • PYREXAR Medical
  • Celsius42 GmbH
  • Hydrosun GmbH
  • Oncotherm Kft.
  • Andromedic S.r.l.
  • Yamamoto Vinita Co. Ltd
  • Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
  • innoMedicus Ltd.
  • Gamida-Cell Ltd.
  • RanD

Need more information on our reporting methodology? Click here:-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5877

Key Market Segments Covered

  • Device
    • Infrared Devices for Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment
    • Magnetic Hyperthermia Devices
    • Ultrasound Hyperthermia Devices
    • Microwave Devicesfor Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment
    • Others
  • Treatment Method
    • Loco-regional Method
    • External & Interstitial
    • Intraluminal or Endocavitary Methods
    • Continuous Hyperthermic Peritoneal Perfusion (CHPP)
    • Deep Tissue & Regional Perfusion
    • Whole Body
  • Application
    • Breast Cancer
    • Liver Cancer
    • Soft Tissue Sarcoma
    • Head & Neck Tumors
    • Prostate Cancer
    • Others
  • End User
    • for Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment at Hospitals & Specialty Clinics
    • for Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment at Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    • Others
  • Region
    • North America
      • US
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • UK
      • France
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
      • Japan
      • China
      • India
      • Australia & New Zealand
      • Rest of APAC
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa
      • GCC
      • South Africa
      • Rest of MEA

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market report provide to the readers?

  • Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5877

The report covers following Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment
  • Latest industry Analysis on Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment major players
  • Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market report include:

  • How the market for Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment?
  • Why the consumption of Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

For More Insight- https://www.factmr.com/article/124/latest-trends-in-the-healthcare-industry-how-has-it-transformed-businesses

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution