Revenue Growth Of Cheese Shreds Market To Be Influenced By Growing (Use Adoption) : Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Cheese Shreds Market – Competitive Landscape

Masters Gallery Foods Inc. plans to build new packaging and distribution facility worth US$ 30 Mn in Oostburg. The new facility will support food service cheese offerings by the company and ensure growth in its private brand retail.

Dairy Farmers of America while boosting its Borden cheese range has launched new whole-milk mozzarella string cheese, snack bar flavor available in extra sharp white cheddar and habanero cheddar cheese, and thick cut shreds which are available in Ultimate pizza blend, nacho blend, and mac & cheese blend in the US.

Saputo Cheese USA Inc. has introduced new rubbed cheese wedges with four unique flavors including Harissa, Basil Pesto, Black Pepper, and Bourbonista.

Granarolo SpA plans to participate in all the major international fairs in the agri-food sector in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company will exhibit full range of snacks and brands at various international fairs.

Cheese shreds sales are likely to surpass 400 thousand tons in 2019, as growing popularity of mozzarella in fast food products fuels demand. According to a new study by Fact.MR, convenience, improved shelf-life, and added nutritive value are among the key trends influencing the cheese shreds market.

Shredded mozzarella cheese remains a topselling variant, with demand underpinned by growing adoption in fast-foods, especially pizzas. The US Dairy Export Council expects an additional 100,000 tons of pizza cheese exports every year through 2020. According to the Fact.MR study, broader gains in the pizza industry will have a key impact on cheese shreds demand.

Rapid urbanization in emerging countries, especially in Asia Pacific, have led to an increasing number of foodservice outlets, which have been driving demand for cheese shreds significantly. This has created high dependency of food producers in the region to import cheese shreds from suppliers in developed regions. As this dependency continues to spiral upward, demand for mozzarella cheese shreds with gain a significant uptick in the upcoming years.

The study opines that in response to growing demand for high-quality shredded mozzarella cheese from local and global markets, companies are increasingly focusing on processing aids. The use of anti-caking agents has increased significantly to reduce clumping, especially during packaging and shipping. In recent years, potato starch has gained popularity in cheese shreds market as anti-caking agent, owing to its good moisture absorbing capacity, without leaving any white discoloration on surface of cheese shreds.

