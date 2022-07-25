Acidified Whey Protein Market Is rising at a CAGR of around 8.2% By 2031

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of acidified whey protein are expected to reach a value of US$ 135.2 Mn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of around 8.2%.

Consumers are searching for multi-component items that are easily obtainable in the market and those that also help adjust to their fast-paced lifestyle. With increasing demand for nutritionally rich health foods, there is greater need for the production of healthy food products with quality ingredients. Researchers are looking for novel food additives to increase product functionality and nutritional worth. As a result, businesses are turning to acidified whey proteins to produce sufficient amount of healthy food for human consumption.

Clean label items are in high demand as consumers seek food products free from artificial additives and preservatives. The need for acidified whey proteins will increase in the future as the clean label trend grows. This trend is expected to help the market because it will lead to cost savings and improved health claims for products. Minerals and lactose streams produced by these methods can be dried to produce milk permeate, whey, or purified lactose. Because these production techniques are considered structural separations, most consumers would classify them as a clean label.

Competitive Landscape:

Top producers of acidified whey protein are focusing on marketing and promotional activities to reach a large consumer base. Some of the leading companies offering acidified whey protein are Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Glanbia Plc, Milk Specialties, Arla Food Ingredients Group, Milei Group, Grande Cheese Company, and others.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Acidified Whey Protein Market Segmentations:

By Form Isolates Hydrolysates Concentrates WPC-35 WPC-80

By Nature Organic Acidified Whey Protein Conventional Acidified Whey Protein

By Application Ready-to-drink Beverages Ready-to-drink Powders/ Powder Drink Mixes Nutritional Products Sports Nutrition Medical Nutrition Infant Nutrition Others Dry Mixes Seasoning Blends Frozen Desserts Sorbets Soups Margarines Dairy Processed Cheese Yoghurt Acidic Beverages Functional Beverages Juice Drinks Protein Bars Protein Supplements Baked Goods Confectionery & Desserts Snacks and Cereals Ice Cream Coffee Creamers



