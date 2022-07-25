Liquid Polybutadiene Market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 6% throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period

The tire industry is appraised to be the fast growing application of liquid polybutadiene over the coming years. Properties such as abrasion, toughness, high resilience, high tensile strength, and good tear strength make liquid polybutadiene highly suitable for tire manufacturing. Growing need for eco-friendly and fuel-efficiency-enhancing tires is driving demand for liquid polybutadiene.

Growing application and usage of rubber in automobile tire manufacturing and other manufacturing industries in developing economics is increasing the need for liquid polybutadiene. Moreover, investments by the firms to promote the product and collaborate with tire manufacturers are providing added impetus to market growth.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global liquid polybutadiene market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 6% over the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Liquid Polybutadiene Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Liquid Polybutadiene market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Liquid Polybutadiene market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Liquid Polybutadiene supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Liquid Polybutadiene, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape:

The global liquid polybutadiene market is highly consolidated in nature, and manufacturers are trying to maintain their long-term dominance in the market. Key manufacturers are constantly involved in developing new product lines to enter new application arenas. Moreover, their thirst for market dominance is high owing to a rapidly growing market with higher potential.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Liquid Polybutadiene: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19.

Liquid Polybutadiene demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Liquid Polybutadiene. As per the study, the demand for Liquid Polybutadiene will grow through 2031.

Liquid Polybutadiene historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

Liquid Polybutadiene consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Liquid Polybutadiene Market Segmentations:

Application Liquid Polybutadiene for Rubber Manufacturing Liquid Polybutadiene for Adhesives & Sealants Liquid Polybutadiene for Polymer Modification Liquid Polybutadiene for Coating Formulations Others

End Use Liquid Polybutadiene for Paints & Coatings Liquid Polybutadiene for Elastomers Liquid Polybutadiene for Adhesives Liquid Polybutadiene for Construction Liquid Polybutadiene for Printing & inks Others

Region North America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Rest of the World



