Unit Sales of Syngas Catalysts Market To Soar During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Also, Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider estimates the global syngas catalysts market to surpass a valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031-end attributed to factors such as constant demand for catalysts for ammonia synthesis along with increased investments in methanol production across the globe.

Over the past half-decade there has been a rise investments across methanol businesses. Methanol has been identified as a potent fuel that can be blended with conventional petrol and diesel to improve fuel combustion property. Also, blending of such fuels is helping countries reduce their dependency on oil, thus decreasing import costs.

Owing to these factors, governments across the globe are promoting installation of methanol plants. This would enable production of syngas, thus creating demand for catalysts at the same time.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Reforming, under operation type, is projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 355 Mn through 2031.

Based on catalyst, demand for nickel-based catalysts is projected to increase at a high CAGR of around 5.8% over the forecast period.

On the basis of use case, consumption of catalysts for ammonia synthesis is anticipated to expand 1.7X by 2031.

East Asia is projected to capture around 43% of global syngas catalyst sales by 2031.

South Asia & Oceania to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 74 Mn by 2031-end.

Key Segments Covered in Syngas Catalysts Industry Research

By Operation Coal to SNG Reforming Steam Reforming Others

By Catalyst Nickel Nickel Oxide Others

By Use Case Hydrogen Synthesis Ammonia Synthesis Methanol Synthesis SNG Plants Biomass Gasification Coal Gasification Tar Removal Fuel Cell Gas to Liquids



The report covers following Syngas Catalysts Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Syngas Catalysts Market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Syngas Catalysts Market

Latest industry Syngas Catalysts Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Syngas Catalysts Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Syngas Catalysts Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Syngas Catalysts Market major players

Syngas Catalysts Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

