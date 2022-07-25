Hospital Asset Management Market is anticipated to expand robustly at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026)

Hospital workflow related to admission of patients, discharges and equipment maintenance are important to ensure patient satisfaction and for enhancing hospital efficiency. Fortunately, over time, hospitals have incorporated automated workflow processes in order to streamline operations and reduce burden on its staff.

Asset management is important in ensuring safety and security of hospital employees thus reducing operational costs and capital asset expenditure. On the back of these trends, the global hospital asset management market is poised to grow healthily, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 15 Bn. Enhancing patient satisfaction and increasing the return on investments are also important growth drivers for the market.

Hospital Asset Management Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Hospital Asset Management market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Hospital Asset Management market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Hospital Asset Management supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Hospital Asset Management, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Technologically Enhanced Solutions to act as Key Growth Levers for Market Players:

The global hospital asset management market is highly fragmented. A wide range of key technological solution-based companies prevail in the market. These include, but are not limited to, ZIH Corp, STANLEY Healthcare, GE Healthcare, AWAREPOINT Corporation, Ascom, Impinj, Inc., Sanitag, ASAP Systems and Real Asset Management Ltd.

Players such as STANLEY Healthcare are concentrating on business expansion through organic strategies and new product launches. For instance, in 2018, STANLEY Healthcare and Sonitor Technologies partnered to integrate the novel Sense High Definition Ultrasound indoor positioning technology with AeroScout RTLS system, a brainchild of STANLEY.

Likewise, less prominent players like Ascom focus on launching innovative in-class products. Its product portfolio concentrates on four major applications: telephonic/voice services, alarming, professional messaging and localization in healthcare environment. Its solutions include Digistat and Ascom Unite Connect.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Hospital Asset Management: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Hospital Asset Management demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Hospital Asset Management. As per the study, the demand for Hospital Asset Management will grow through 2026.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Hospital Asset Management. As per the study, the demand for Hospital Asset Management will grow through 2026. Hospital Asset Management historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2026.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2026. Hospital Asset Management consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Hospital Asset Management Market Segmentations:

By Application : Staff Management Patient Management Supply Chain Management Instrument Management

By Product : Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Ultrasound Tags Infrared Tags

By Key Regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



