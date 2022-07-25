Boom Trucks Market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 1.8 Billion in 2027

The global boom trucks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% and estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). The reason behind the revival of the boom truck market can be attributed to the renaissance of many businesses utilizing this powerful tool. The boom truck with its exhaustive repertoire of hydraulic capabilities can be used to perform complex hoists. The rapid growth of utility and telecom industries in several countries, including the U.S., India, and China, is generating a reasonable demand for boom trucks and is encouraging the expansion of the industry.

Competitors involved in the global boom trucks market are currently designing smaller utility vehicles with higher working heights and optimum lifting capability to provide consumers with reliable performance. Development of low-carbon emitting boom trucks is also becoming an industry standard.

Product Innovations Strengthening Market Hold, as Smart City Developments Abound

The increasing number of construction projects and smart city developments are creating a way ahead for key manufacturers as well as new entrants in the landscape of boom trucks. Boom truck OEMs are developing a rich package of fuel-saving innovations to attract maximum buyers including near and long-term diesel enhancements, updates to vehicles such as advanced aerodynamics and active driver technology. Key players in the boom trucks market, such as Terex, Manitex, Altec, Elliott, Tadano and others provide customization by offering frame modifications and yielded proprietary axle configurations to their customers for different applications in varied end use industries. Manufacturers are still grappling with large overcapacities in emerging markets, leading to high and growing price competition.

Boom Trucks Market Segmentations:

By Product :

Behind the Cab Mount

Rear Mount

Swing Seat

By Application :

Infrastructure

Commercial Construction

Power & Utility

Industrial / Petrochemical

Residential

Lifting Capacity :

Less than 10 Metric Tons

10 – 20 Metric Tons

21 – 30 Metric Tons

31 – 40 Metric Tons

41 – 50 Metric Tons

More than 50 Metric Tons

Boom length :

Less than 20 m

20-30 m

31-40 m

More than 40 m

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

