Bridge Bearings Market is projected to expand ~1.5 times to cross US$ 930 Mn during the forecast period 2018 – 2028

Transport infrastructure has experienced sustained incremental progression over the years. This can be ascribed to favorable economic conditions in numerous developed and developing countries. The bridge bearing market is foreseen to experience accelerated and lateral growth owing to the continuing civic infrastructural projects, which, in turn, are likely to create public-private partnership (PPP) opportunities over the course of forecast duration. The newest report by Fact.MR estimates that the aforementioned factors will propel the market to witness a twofold growth and reach a valuation of ~US$ 935 Mn by the end of 2028.

In the coming years, it is estimated that the bridge bearing market in emerging countries will create opportunities for numerous foreign players to penetrate into regional markets. Bridge bearings with high end features such as better seismic isolation, enhanced elasticity, shock resistance and others improves integrity of bridge bearings. Bridge bearings can be considered as a pre-requisite in new rail roads and bridges as they augment the structural strength and offer resistance against seismic forces. Owing to the multiple advantages of bridge bearings, the market is foreseen to auger well over the forecast duration, reveals Fact.MR.

Prominent Players Leverage New Contracts for Lucrative Opportunities

The report reveals some of the prominent market players, including Trelleborg AB, Granor Rubber & Engineering Pty. Freyssinet Limited, Epic Polymer Systems Corp., Canam Group Inc., Gumba GmbH & Co. KG, KantaFlex (India) Private Limited, and Ekspan Limited among others. Prominent bridge bearing manufacturers are continuously focusing on contracts in order to cater the growing demand. For Instance,

In July 2017, Trelleborg’s engineered products operation secured a contract to supply elastomeric bearings for Statoil’s Johan Sverdrup oil field

The construction industry in the U.S., Europe, China and India is anticipated to witness growth in large public infrastructural programs, which is further expected to coax future growth opportunities for bridge bearing manufacturers.

Bridge Bearings Market Segmentations:

Design :

Elastomeric Bearing

Pot Bearing

Sliding Plate Bearing

Roller Bearing

Spherical Bearing

Disc Bearing

Others (Rocker bearing, etc.)

Material :

Steel

Rubber & Combined

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

