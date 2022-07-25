Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Market is expected to surpass US$ 8 Bn by 2031

Fact.MR’s report establishes the global market for salt content reduction ingredients market is expected to register a stupendous double-digit CAGR of 19.92% by garnering market value of US$ 8 Bn at the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding high salt intake has pushed manufacturers to replace salt with healthier alternatives.

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, the salt content reduction ingredients industry gained a market revenue of US$ 1.3 Bn, expanding at an impressive 11% CAGR. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the sales of salt content reduction ingredients due to the increase in demand for packaged foods.

Manufacturers of salt content reduction ingredients are eying product innovation, keeping in mind health concerns attributed to high consumption of sodium salts. Global salt reduction ingredients market is moderately fragmented, majorly dominated by few top players. Thus, companies have been focusing on providing innovative products that can preserve taste and reduce the salt content to a large extent in compliance with product cost reduction.

Competitive Landscape:

For Instance, In May 2017, Kerry Group acquired the Chinese firm Tianning Flavour & Fragrance (Jiangsu) Co Ltd, which manufactures a wide range of fragrances and flavors including salt content reduction ingredients for some of China’s food and beverage groups, with applications ranging from meat to tea-based drinks.

Key players in the salt content reduction ingredients market include Fufeng Group, AJINOMOTO CO. INC., Cargill Incorporated, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Advanced Food Systems Inc., Associated British Foods PLC

Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Market Segmentations:

Type Yeast Extracts Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Glutamate Salt Content Reduction Ingredients (Monosodium/Potassium) High Nucleotide Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Mineral Salt Content Reduction Ingredients (KCl, K2SO4, CaCL2, etc.) Others (Peptides Based Compounds, etc.)

Application Salt Content Reduction Ingredients for Dairy Products Salt Content Reduction Ingredients for Bakery Products Salt Content Reduction Ingredients for Fish Derivatives Salt Content Reduction Ingredients for Meat and Poultry Salt Content Reduction Ingredients for Beverages Salt Content Reduction Ingredients for Sauces and Seasonings Salt Content Reduction Ingredients for Others (Snacks, etc.)



