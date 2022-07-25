Leading Players in the Stationary Fuel Cell Systems are Expected to Account for 70-75% Share During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

Whereas, needs for high initial investments pose financial barriers to entry for new players in the stationary fuel cell systems market, which in turn aids the dominance of top tiered companies in the stationary fuel cell systems market.

Market Structure

Based on the power range of stationary fuel cell systems, the stationary fuel cell systems market is segmented into 250kW-1mW, 5kW-250kW, less than 1Kw, and more than 1mW.

Based on the technology used to manufacture stationary fuel cell systems, the stationary fuel cell systems market is segmented into Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), and Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC).

Depending on the applications of stationary fuel cell systems, the stationary fuel cell systems market is segmented into Combined Heat and Power (CHP), Prime Power, and Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS).

Based on the geographical regions, the stationary fuel cell systems market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The stationary fuel cell systems market will record a hefty 17.9% y-o-y over 2018 to reach over US$ 2,159 million by the end of 2019, reveals a recent market study published by Fact.MR. The study offers a holistic assessment on various market dynamics and macro and micro-economic factors that are influencing adoption of stationary fuel cell systems in various industrial verticals.

Combined heat and power (CHP) or cogeneration is one of the most common applications of stationary fuel cell systems, which accounted for the largest revenue share of over 45% in 2018, according to the Fact.MR study.

“CHP is one of the most commonly used stationary power generation systems installed to generate electricity as well as heat. In the modern days, fuel cells are widely used in the manufacturing of CHP, which acts of the leading driving force for the growth of the stationary fuel cell systems market,” said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

“When stationary fuel cell systems are incorporated in CHP, it offers extraordinary benefits in terms of efficiency, sustainability, reliability, and cost-efficiency. As compared to conventional power generation methods, which commonly involve combustion engines, CHP is considered environment-friendly and highly efficient, which is boosting adoption of stationary fuel cell systems among CHP manufacturers across the world.”

Apart from the efficiency- and sustainability-related benefits of incorporating stationary fuel cell systems in CHP, subsidies and incentives offered by governing bodies in various regions is providing a fillip to the global demand for stationary fuel cell systems in the CHP industrial sector. For example, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) removed policy barriers for CHP projects in the region, and it is establishing partnerships with CHP stakeholders to provide them with necessary resources, tools, and policy information.

