Sunflower oil is used in the treatment of various diseases and chemical formulations. Food industry also witnesses considerable demand in food industry as a frying oil. The global market for sunflower oil is expected to witness a steady growth due to considerable demand among food manufacturers.Expansion of online platforms and franchise outlets will contribute towards growth of the global sunflower oil market. Europe will remain the largest market for processed sunflower oil globally. The global sunflower oil market is expected to witness a moderate CAGR growth, and will reach a value of more than US$ 11 Mn in 2022.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Processed

Virgin End User Foodservice

Food Processor

Retail Distribution Channel Modern Trade

Franchise Outlets

Specialty Stores

Online

Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Market Players Operating in the Global Market

Leading manufacturers and distributors in the global sunflower oil market include

The Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd

Associated British Foods (Ach)

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Beidahuang Group

Bunge Limited

Borges Mediterranean Group

Cargill Inc.

Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc.

Adams Group

American Vegetable Oils Inc.

Olympic Oils Limited

Ach Food Companies Inc

Marico Limited

ConAgra Foods (Agrotech Foods Ltd).

Market Dynamics

Growing prevalence of cardiac diseases, asthma, and arthritis has revved up demand for sunflower oil across the healthcare industry. Majority of the men athletes are prone to dermal infections such as tenia pedis. Sunflower oil witnesses a robust demand in the healthcare industry for the prevention, and treatment of tenia pedis. Such factors are likely to impact global market growth of sunflower oil market significantly during the predicted period.

Apart from application in the healthcare industry, sunflower oil is likely to witness major demand among cosmetic manufacturers. Surge in demand for production of sunscreen, facial masks, and eye creams will contribute towards global market growth of sunflower oil positively throughout 2022. Moreover, sunflower oil witnesses significant demand as frying oil among food manufacturers. This is predicted to impact global market growth of sunflower oil significantly through 2022. However, increasing availability of other oil products such as olive oil are likely to substitute sunflower oil products. Such factors are likely to impede market growth of sunflower oil globally during the projected period.

Segmentation Analysis

Processed sun flower oil among other products will register significant CAGR growth in the global sunflower oil market throughout 2022. The report reveals that processed oil is predicted represent a major revenue share by the end of 2022. Food service among other end users will represent an attractive segment in the sunflower oil market globally during the projected period.

On the other hand, retail sector is predicted to reflect a relatively high CAGR as compared to other end users in Europe. According to the report, online channels and franchise outlets will witness major growth in terms of sales in the global market. These segments will reflect a relatively high CAGR growth in the global sunflower oil market throughout 2022. Modern trade among other distribution channels will represent more than US$ 1,000 Mn in the global market of sunflower oil by the end of 2022.

Regional Analysis

Europe among other regions is expected to remain the largest market for sunflower oil globally throughout 2022. According to the report, processed sunflower in Europe will witness significant demand in the foodservice and retail industry. Modern trade in Europe will represent more than US$ 1,000 Mn by the end of 2022. Franchise outlets and online channels will remain major distribution channels for sunflower oil products in Europe.

