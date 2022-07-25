Integration & Orchestration Middleware Sales will Surpass Revenues Worth US$ 18,500 Mn by 2031 End

Orchestration is a middleware-based technology, which enables establishing the highly centralized part of architecture to govern business process definitions’ design and execute the business process logic.

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=384

Integration & orchestration middleware suppliers, stakeholders and manufacturers in the global information and communication technology industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report.

Market Taxonomy

Region · North America· Latin America· Europe· Japan · APEJ · MEA Middleware Type · Integration Middleware· Integration & Orchestration Middleware· Event Driven Middleware· Managed File Transfer Software Sector · BFSI· Healthcare· IT & Telecommunication· Retail · Government · Other Sector Deployment Type · Cloud-based deployment· On Premise deployment

Competition Tracking

Key market players are continuously focusing on coming up with innovative solutions in order to strengthen their position in the market. These players are also pitching their existing products on the back of high demand.

Fact.MR’s report has profiled active players contributing to growth of the global integration & orchestration middleware market, which include

SWIFT

SPS Commerce Inc.

IBM Corporation

Axway

Covisint

Microsoft Corporation

Tibco Software Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Infor

OpenText Corporation.

5 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Integration & Orchestration Middleware Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026

In terms of revenues, North America is slated to remain the leading contributor to expansion of the market, trailed by Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). However, the market in APEJ will ride on a comparative higher CAGR than the markets in North America and Europe. Exhibiting an impressive expansion through 2026, Japan is also expected to remain financially worthwhile for the market expansion. In contrast, Middle East & Africa (MEA) will remain the least lucrative market for integration & orchestration middleware.

On the basis of middleware type, integration middleware will account for the largest market revenue share during the forecast period. Sales of integration middleware are projected to reflect the highest CAGR in the market during 2017 to 2026. Integration & Orchestration Middleware and event-driven middleware will also remain remunerative in the market, and their sales collaboratively estimated to exceed US$ 7,500 Mn in revenues by 2026-end. In addition, revenues from event-driven middleware are expected to increase a comparatively higher CAGR than those from Integration & Orchestration Middleware through 2026.

Integration and orchestration middleware will continue to find the largest adoption in the BFSI sector, followed by IT & telecommunication sector. Revenues from sales in these two sectors will account for over half share of the market by 2026-end. Integration & orchestration middleware sales will register the fastest expansion in the healthcare sector through 2026.

On-premise deployment will continue to be dominant in the integration & orchestration middleware market, in terms of revenues. However, the market is projected to witness a paradigm shift from on-premise development to cloud-based development in the upcoming years, on the back of the latter’s enhanced performance and efficiency. Cloud-based deployment of integration & orchestration middleware will exhibit a significantly higher CAGR than that of on-premise deployment through 2026.

Key market participants identified by the report include OpenText Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, Tibco Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Covisint, Axway, IBM Corporation, SPS Commerce Inc., and SWIFT.

