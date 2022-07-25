Talc Market poised to surge at a CAGR of nearly 5% by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period

Fact.MR’s recently published report anticipates the global talc market to reach US$ 600 Mn in 2031, projecting a CAGR worth 4.8% from 2021-2031. According to the report, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 372.7 Mn by 2021-end. Extensive applications for polymer engineering along with other end use industries will likely propel future demand.

The talc market experienced stable expansion across the 2016-2020 historical period, registering a CAGR of nearly 4%. However, temporary disruption in manufacturing activities stalled growth prospects during the height of COVID-19. For instance, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health ceased shipping hundreds of talc powder products in May 2020, including the Baby Powder portfolio, which represents approximately 0.5% of the North American market.

Furthermore, the company has decided to permanently discontinue shipping its talc powder products to the continent. However, this will have a negligible future impact, as other application areas, including paints & coatings, will sustain talc powder demand. Additionally, manufacturers are looking to develop asbestos-free talc products, particularly for the cosmetics segment in lieu of the detrimental effects of the same on human health.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from products that are eco-friendly by nature.

In February 2021, Magris Resources Canada Inc. fully acquired the assets of all the subsidiaries of Imerys’ at the price of US$ 223 million. Imerys’s talc production is regarded as one of the best ingredients used for different industrial purposes, therefore, Magris Resources Canada Inc.’s acquisition can help them to gain a major competitive advantage in the U.S.

Minerals Technologies Inc. offers talc products for multiple end use applications- including MicroTuff® AG and MicroTalc® for polyolefins for automotive parts & appliances, Talcron® and Sericron® talc series for paints & coatings and MicroTalc® and UltraTalc® for pharmaceuticals, foods and body powders respectively.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Talc: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Talc demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Talc. As per the study, the demand for Talc will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Talc. As per the study, the demand for Talc will grow through 2031. Talc historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Talc consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Talc Market Segmentations:

By Form : Powdered Talc Talc Lumps or Granules

By End Use Industry : Agriculture Ceramics Pharmaceuticals Paints & Coatings Cosmetics Pulp & Paper Food Other End Uses

By Deposit Type : Talc Chlorite Talc Carbonate Other Talc Deposit Types



