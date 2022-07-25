North America to be the Most Lucrative Market for Recycled Construction Aggregates – Fact.MR Study

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Recycled Construction Aggregates sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

Market Structure

The report provides details on each segment in the recycled construction aggregates market. The recycled construction aggregates market is segmented based on the type and end-use. These segments are further bifurcated into sub-segments, to offers insights on the recycled construction aggregates market.

On the basis of type, the recycled construction aggregates market is segmented into crushed stone, cement concrete, asphalt pavements debris, and sand & gravel. Based on the end-use, the recycled construction aggregates market is divided into residential, roads & bridges, and industrial.

Competitive Landscape

The report offers detailed profiles of all the leading players in the recycled construction aggregates market. Some of the major companies operating in the market are Delta Sand & Gravel Co., HeidelbergCement AG, Aggregate Industries Management, Inc., Green Stone Materials, CEMEX, Vulcan Materials Company, CESPA, LafargeHolcim Ltd., CRH Plc., and Tarmac.

The recycled construction aggregates market continues to remain influenced by a plethora of factors, ranging from resurgent construction activities to infrastructure development efforts of governments worldwide, particularly in developing economies. According to a recent Fact.MR study, prospects remain bullish for the recycled construction aggregates market, with sales of over 3.7 million tons estimated in 2018, and a projected Y-o-Y of nearly 5% in 2019.

There been a marked preference for recycled construction and crushed stone among manufacturers, in light of its relative cost-efficiency. Construction of a firm base in driveways, footpaths, and car parking, are key application areas where crushed stone witnesses significant adoption. Demand for crushed stone in the recycled construction aggregates market is further undergirded by a growing number of infrastructure development projects worldwide. High transportation and handling cost of crushed stones have led governments to carry out relevant production and recycling activities locally, thereby making them a feasible option among recycled construction aggregates.

APEJ Retains its Dominion in Recycled Construction Aggregates Market

Fact.MR study expects Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to remain lucrative in the recycled construction aggregates market. The sales in APEJ is expected to exceed 2.3 million tons in 2018. As construction and demolition waste in APEJ is becoming a major issue, leading institutions of construction in the region are implementing demolition waste management programs. .

Owing to the growth in construction, the construction, and demolition waste in India is likely to increase. Government policies and laws are underway in India in line with proliferated construction activities, and recycling construction and demolition waste by converting it into aggregates are gaining widespread popularity as a sustainable measure.

China is likely to emerge as the largest consumer of recycled construction aggregates in the coming years. A massive rise in building and non-building construction is stimulating recycled construction aggregates sales in China. The healthier construction climate is likely to drive growth for recycled construction aggregates in Eastern Europe. Germany is expected to hold a strong position in the recycled construction aggregates market. Recycled construction aggregates is emerging as an important source of aggregates in Britain, owing to the rise in demolition of old structures and construction of new building and structures.

The European Commission is focusing on introducing new guidelines and protocols on construction and demolition waste management with an aim to build trust in the quality of construction and demolition recycled materials. North America is also witnessing the increasing use of recycled construction aggregates in road construction. States across the region are adopting regulations leading to the rise in the percentage of recycled asphalt pavement in asphalt-based road construction.

Adoption Remains Robust in Construction of Roads & Bridges

Government projects and private sector projects are focusing on using recycled construction aggregates, with an aim to build greener roads and bridges. Demolished materials are gaining popularity as recycled construction aggregates, due to the shortage of natural resources. New bridge construction and repair activities are at the forefront in Australia, China, North America, and Europe to offer better connectivity.

Infrastructure companies are working on new projects, designing structures, connecting cities and towns to meet the growing demand to travel for business and leisure. Europe is likely to see rebuilding and repairing of roads and bridges. A recent study by the French government found that countries road network is in critical condition and a third of its road bridges require repairs. Around 300 bridges in Italy are at risk of failure. Moreover, the Federal Highway Research Institute found that in Germany around 12.4% of roads and bridges are in bad condition.

The Fact.MR study tracks the recycled construction aggregates market for the forecast period 2019-2027. The recycled construction aggregates market is projected to register 6.0% CAGR in volume terms between 2019 and 2027.

