Growing Demand for Soil Compaction Creates Growth Opportunities for Battery Vibratory Rammers Market Players – Fact.MR Study

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3640

Fact.MR delivers key insights on the global vibratory rammer market in its published report, titled ‘Global Vibratory Rammer Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 to 2029’. According to report, in terms of revenue, the global vibratory rammer market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% by value over the forecast period.

The demand for vibratory rammers has increased significantly in the past few years, and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. The growing demand for road and highway maintenance along with growing infrastructure across the globe have created sufficient growth opportunities for vibratory rammer market players.

Key Segments of the Vibratory Rammers Market

FactMR’s study on the vibratory rammer market offers information divided into six important segments-product, operating speed, operating weight, impact force, application and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Battery Vibratory Rammers

Petrol Vibratory Rammers

Diesel Vibratory Rammers Operating Speed Up to 10 m/min

11-20 m/min

Above 21 m/min Operating Weight Up to 60 Kg

61-70 Kg

Above 71 Kg Impact Force Up to 10 kN

11-15 kN

Above 16 kN Application Asphalt compaction

Soil compaction Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Product Launches and Acquisitions Remain Top Strategies of Key Market Players

Globally, the vibratory rammer market shows a high level of fragmentation, with the presence of a large number of market players. The vibratory rammer market has considerable competition. The manufacturers are launching new products in the market to remain in-sync with the demand.

Wacker Neuson Group continues its international expansion into Far East by building close alliances with local partners that have leading market position and cross regional networks. In 2018, the Wacker Neuson Group opened up a production plant and R&D center in Pinghu near Shanghai, China. Further, a prominent player Bartell Global has formed an alliance with six premium brands that have rich histories in construction industries. These premium brands are leaders in developing innovative industry products which indirectly helps strengthen the company’s position in the market. Intense focus on innovation and quality in products along with customer service and marketing will remain keys to gaining distinct competitive edge.

For example, in 2019, in order to improve the quality of products, the Outsourcing Inc. OS’s subsidiary PEO Co., Ltd. and HCM Co., Ltd. had announced the signing of an agreement to jointly invest in Hitachi Construction Machinery Operators Training Center Co. Ltd., a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Construction Machinery which implements skills training for construction machinery and other equipment.

