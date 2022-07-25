Increasing Construction Activities to Create Latent Opportunities for Bridge Bearings Market – Fact.MR Study

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Bridge Bearings. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Bridge Bearings Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Bridge Bearings market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This report sheds light on key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Bridge Bearings Market.

Transport infrastructure has experienced sustained incremental progression over the years. This can be ascribed to favorable economic conditions in numerous developed and developing countries. The bridge bearing market is foreseen to experience accelerated and lateral growth owing to the continuing civic infrastructural projects, which, in turn, are likely to create public-private partnership (PPP) opportunities over the course of forecast duration. The newest report by Fact.MR estimates that the aforementioned factors will propel the market to witness a twofold growth and reach a valuation of ~US$ 935 Mn by the end of 2028.

Key Segments of the Bridge Bearings Market

Fact.MR’s study on the bridge bearings market offers information classified into three important segments: design, material and region. This market report proposes comprehensive data and information about the important market changing aspects and evolution structures related with these categories.

Design Elastomeric BearingPot BearingSliding Plate BearingRoller BearingSpherical BearingDisc BearingOthers (Rocker bearing, etc.) Material SteelRubber & Combined Region North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeSEA & PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)ChinaJapan

Product Innovation, Key Market Tenet

The dynamic nature of construction industry and global infrastructural development are forcing the Industry leaders to cater to the growing demand. In order to do so, the prominent players are focusing on contracts along with the product launches.

For instance, In July 2017, Trelleborg’s engineered products operation secured a contract to supply elastomeric bearings for Statoil’s Johan Sverdrup oil field. Some of the other prominent players operating in the global bridge bearing market are Granor Rubber & Engineering Pty.

Freyssinet Limited, Epic Polymer Systems Corp., KantaFlex (India) Private Limited, Canam Group Inc., Gumba GmbH & Co. KG, and Ekspan Limited among others. Product enhancement by effective integration of latest design, technology and workflow is mutually foreseen to leverage the reliability of bridge bearings over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of Global Bridge Bearings Market

Elastomeric bearings appear to be the most favorable design type. However, pot bearings will register significant growth over the forecast period

Collectively, sliding plate bridge bearings and roller bridge bearings are foreseen to account for ~35% of the overall market share in terms of value

Rubber and combined material type account for nearly two-fifth of the overall absolute dollar opportunity in the global bridge bearings market

Demand for steel based bridge bearings is foreseen to grow 1.6X over the next decade owing to the economical price to performance quotient

China will remain the most prominent country across the projection period, accounting for more than 20% share of the global market.

“Introduction of novel bearing designs with enhanced elasticity, improved structural strength and longer lifespan will open future growth scenarios for bridge bearings manufactures”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

More Valuable Insights on Bridge Bearings Market

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

