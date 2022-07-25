Demand for Flanges to Double as Petrochemical Industry Gathers Momentum – Fact.MR Study

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

Global Flanges Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global flanges market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end use industry and region.

Type Welding NeckLong Welding NeckSlip-OnSocket WeldLap JointOthers (Threaded, Blind) Material Carbon SteelStainless SteelAluminumPolymerOthers (Cast Iron, Bronze) End Use Industry Aviation and AerospacePetrochemicalArchitectural DecorationFood & Beverages ProcessingConstruction Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAPACMEA

Manufacturers to Target Design Efficiency and After Sales Support

The global flanges market is moderately fragmented with the presence of several small and large-scale firms. The market is characterized by intense competition between the participants within the international and regional industry fronts. Industry players are focusing primarily on efficiently designed flanges for several industries.

Top tier participants are also providing efficient after sales customer support services to consumers. Key players such as General Flange & Forge LLC, Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co Ltd and Pro-Flange Limited have acquired top shares in the global flanges market.

Other competitors are focusing on the production of client specific flanges for various vertical industries. Moreover, emerging competitors in the market are concentrated primarily in Asian countries followed by North America.

Key Takeaways of Flanges Market:

Global power generation increased by over 3% in 2018, led by strong renewable energy growth. In addition, hydroelectricity and solar energy are the two main drivers behind the steady growth of the flanges market.

The stainless steel segment acquired a share of over 40% of all the manufacturing content on the flanges market due to its ability to provide high corrosion resistance, extreme temperatures and ease of manufacture

Welded neck flanges will hold a significant share of over 50% during the forecast period. Welded neck flanges are identified as long-tapered hubs, which can typically be used in any pipe / fitting, accentuating its demand.

The petrochemicals segment holds a prominent share of over 35% within the global flanges market in 2018. Flanges are used to allow the movement of liquids in upstream pipelines, refineries and in oil extraction processes

Driven by the region’s numerous developing countries, Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest flanges market in 2018 with over 1/3rd market share

“The market for automotive flanges is expected to gather momentum in the near future and is projected to generate high revenue sales over the forecast period. The key factors behind the growing sales of automotive flanges are facilitated cleaning and reducing maintenance costs” says the Fact.MR analyst

