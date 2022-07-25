How is Polymer Engineering Increasing Global Powdered Talc Demand – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Powdered Talc. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Powdered Talc Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Powdered Talc market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Powdered Talc

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Powdered Talc, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Powdered Talc Market.

The study offers an inclusive analysis on diverse features including demand, revenue generation, and sales by key players in the talc market across the globe. A comprehensive study on the market has been done through optimistic and conservative scenarios.

Key Segments Covered

Form Powdered Talc Talc Lumps or Granules

End Use Industry Talc for Agriculture Talc for Ceramics Talc for Pharmaceuticals Talc for Paints & Coatings Talc for Cosmetics Talc for Pulp & Paper Talc for Food Talc for Other End Uses

Deposit Type Talc Chlorite Talc Carbonate Other Talc Deposit Types



Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from products that are eco-friendly by nature.

In February 2021, Magris Resources Canada, Inc. bought all the assets of Imerys’ at the price of US$ 223 million. With this acquisition, the firm will gain a major competitive advantage in U.S. markets.

With regard to product offerings, Minerals Technologies Inc. offers talc products for multiple end use applications- including MicroTuff® AG and MicroTalc® for polyolefins for automotive parts & appliances, Talcron® and Sericron® talc series for paints & coatings and MicroTalc® and UltraTalc® for pharmaceuticals, foods and body powders respectively.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By form, powdered talc likely to surpass US$ 500 Mn in value by 2031

Ceramics to remain an important end use industry, capturing over 1/4th of global demand

Paints & coatings to be the fastest growing segment, expanding at 5% CAGR through 2031

Talc carbonate deposits to generate absolute opportunity worth US$ 224 Mn through 2031

30% of talc sales to be led by the North American market

Asia to emerge as the largest talc market, accounting for half of the global revenue

Europe to account for at least 1 out of 5 talc sales across the 2021-2031 forecast period

“Prominent talc manufacturers are capitalizing on the surging trend of developing user-friendly coating materials, devoid of toxic or harmful substances, including asbestos, resulting in a plethora of product launches”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Powdered Talc Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Powdered Talc market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Powdered Talc market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Powdered Talc Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Powdered Talc Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Powdered Talc Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Powdered Talc Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Powdered Talc: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Powdered Talc sales.

More Valuable Insights on Powdered Talc Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Powdered Talc, Sales and Demand of Powdered Talc, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

