Growing Popularity of Automotive Coatings to Augment Demand for Anatase Grade Titanium Dioxide – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States – The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Anatase Grade Titanium Dioxide.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Anatase Grade Titanium Dioxide market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This report sheds light on key dynamics of Anatase Grade Titanium Dioxide and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users.

In the recent past, titanium dioxide emerged as an effective coating pigment owing to its high refractive index and light-phobic properties. Globally, the paints industry consumed more than 3Mn Tons of titanium dioxide in 2019. Infrastructural activities coupled with rising commercial and residential construction is ramping up the demand for paints & coatings, thereby escalating the growth of the overall titanium dioxide market during the forecast period.

Significant consumption of titanium dioxide pigments in automotive, owing to high refractive index will spur sales in the foreseeable future. Further, increasing popularity for flexible plastic manufacturing in packaging industry will push the market towards a profitable future. The ongoing shift towards hydrometallurgical production generates novel opportunities for titanium dioxide manufacturers who hope to gain an attractive profit margin. The market is poised to witness a growth rate of over 5% during the forecast period (2019-2027)

Key Takeaways of Titanium dioxide Market Study

Per capita consumption of titanium dioxide in China is about 1.1 kilograms per year, compared with 2.7 kilograms for Western Europe and the United States

In terms of revenue, paints & coatings is the leading application in the global titanium dioxide market with more than 1.4x growth, and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period

Plastic segment will grow 1.7X during the forecast years. This can be attributed to benefits such as enhanced heat resistance, light resistance and weather resistance of plastic products, protecting plastic products from invasion of UV Rays, improving the mechanical capacity and electrical performance of plastic products

East Asia is a leading contributor in the supply and demand of titanium dioxide supported by low cost of production and increased use of titanium dioxide in various end uses and in major emerging economies such as Japan, China and South Korea.

Rutile has a titanium dioxide content of 94–96%, making it highly desirable as a feedstock. Rutile will witness healthy single digit growth of more than 4% during the forecast.

“Advances in finishing technology continues to receive the maximum attention from titanium dioxide manufacturers. Increasing demand for anti-corrosion coatings in construction and automotive industry is set to proliferate the demand for titanium dioxide in the foreseeable future” says the Fact.MR analyst

Competition Heating Up on Back of Capacity Expansion

Global titanium dioxide market is consolidated in nature. Leading players such as Chemours, Cristal, Huntsman, Kronos, Lomon-Billions and Tronox account for more than 60% market share. Companies are working with customers on sustainable pricing based on total business value. Also, leading players are engaged in improving manufacturing circuit through capacity expansion to encounter consumer demand. It is estimated that the market will experience capacity addition of 200,000 to 300,000 Tons every year

Global Titanium Dioxide Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global titanium dioxide market is segmented on the basis of grade, application and region.

Grade Anatase

Rutile Application Paints & Coatings

Plastic

Pulp & Paper

Cosmetics

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

