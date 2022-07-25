Oil & Gas Pumps Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 4.9% By 2032

Oil and Gas Pumps Market Analysis Report By Product Type (Rotary, Reciprocating, Centrifugal Pumps), By Capacity (Small, Medium, High), By Pump Characteristics (Engineered, Standard Pumps), By Deployment Type (Onshore, Offshore), By Region – Global Insights 2022-2032

The global oil & gas pumps market is estimated at USD 6,900 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 10,800 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2032.

Prominent Key players of the Oil & gas pumps market survey report:

  • Xylem
  • GRUNDFOS
  • Weir Group
  • Flowserve Corporation
  • KSB SE & Co. KGaA
  • Sulzer Ltd.
  • Nikkiso
  • Trillium Flow Technologies
  • Halliburton
  • Baker Hughes Company
  • Groman-Rupp EBARA Corporation
  • Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • Gemmecotti

Global Oil & gas pumps Market by Category

  • By Product Type :
    • Centrifugal Pumps
      • Single Stage
      • Multi-Stage
      • Axial and Mixed
      • Submersible
      • Seal less and Circular
    • Reciprocating Pumps
      • Piston
      • Plunger
      • Diaphragm
    • Rotary Pumps
      • Gear
      • Vane
      • Screw
      • Lobe
      • Progressive Cavity Pumps
      • Piston
      • Peristaltic
  • By Capacity :
    • Small (Up to 500 gpm)
    • Medium (500-1,000 gpm)
    • High (More than 1,000 gpm)
  • By Pump Characteristics :
    • Engineered Pumps
    • Standard Pumps
    • Special Purpose Pumps
  • By Deployment Type :
    • Onshore
    • Offshore
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania
    • MEA

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Oil & gas pumps report provide to the readers?

  • Oil & gas pumps fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Oil & gas pumps player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Oil & gas pumps in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Oil & gas pumps.

The report covers following Oil & gas pumps Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Oil & gas pumps market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Oil & gas pumps
  • Latest industry Analysis on Oil & gas pumps Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Oil & gas pumps Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Oil & gas pumps demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Oil & gas pumps major players
  • Oil & gas pumps Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Oil & gas pumps demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Oil & gas pumps report include:

  • How the market for Oil & gas pumps has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Oil & gas pumps on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Oil & gas pumps?
  • Why the consumption of Oil & gas pumps highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

